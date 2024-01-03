Top 10 travel destinations for 2024 - experts say these spots will trend





If you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust - DO IT!

But where will you go?

According to reports and travel research, these top 10 locations will soon trend...

1) Dubai

Why? Beyond its opulent skyscrapers, abundance of gold and sprawling malls, Dubai boasts a rich culture, desert landscapes, and adventure sports. It’s also family-friendly – if you have kids, there's plenty for them to enjoy.

2) Turkey

Why? Culture, Turkish delight, Turkish tea and Instagram-worthy spots - need we say more?

3) Amsterdam

Why? Amsterdam is the Netherlands’ capital, known for its artistic heritage, elaborate canal system and narrow houses with gabled facades, legacies of the city’s 17th-century Golden Age. Its Museum District houses the Van Gogh Museum, works by Rembrandt and Vermeer at the Rijksmuseum, and modern art at the Stedelijk - there's so much to explore and you can do it all while cycling.

4) Bali

Why? Two words: Tropical paradise!

5) Portugal

Why? Its location on the Atlantic Ocean has influenced many aspects of its culture: salt cod and grilled sardines are national dishes, the Algarve's beaches are a major destination, and much of the nation’s architecture dates to the 1500s–1800s which means - historic buildings and of course, it's the home of world-famous Porto wine.

6) London

Why? Art. Music. Notting Hill. Big Ben... and the perfect place for your fake British accent you randomly burst into.

7) Dublin

Why? Pubs, pub-grub, culture and Irish beer - what else is there?!

8) Greece

Why? If you love Langebaan in Cape Town, you'll love actual Mykonos, the island's ancient ruins, learning about Greek mythology and culinary delights.

9) Thailand

Why? You'll be on the doorstep of paradise, culture and exotic wildlife sanctuaries - that's why!

10) Paris

Why? It's the City of love, the home of croissants, macaroons , rich art history and the Eiffel Tower - it makes sense that it's on this list!

Travel experts recommend booking flights and accommodation at least six months in advance when travelling internationally.

What's first on your travel bucket list?

This article first appeared on KFM : Top 10 travel destinations for 2024 - experts say these spots will trend