Matric pass rate for 2023 to be announced on 18 January - DBE
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education is preparing to release the 2023 final matric exam results later in January.
The class of 2023 is anxiously counting down to the release of the national senior certificate results taken by a cohort of more than a million learners.
Public institutions administered more than 160 exam papers set by subject experts.
Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said that as per tradition, the department will announce the exam outcomes a day before the provisional release.
"We are on schedule. The minister will announce the pass rate for the class of 2023 on 18 January."
While the department previously announced that the exam period went off with only a few glitches, 45 pupils were found with crib notes in Gauteng and an impostor was caught in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mhlanga said that the department was set to meet with quality assurance body Umalusi on Wednesday.
"We are now getting closer and closer to finalising the processes. We are in one meeting today until later in the evening. Tomorrow it continues, preparing for our important meeting with Umalusi on Friday, where we’ll then exchange information in terms of the work we have done and the work they do."
This article first appeared on EWN : Matric pass rate for 2023 to be announced on 18 January - DBE
More from Local
CPF member killed in her home: 'we will ensure justice'
A second woman crime fighter has been killed in Gugulethu.Read More
34 died during Eastern Cape initiation: ‘It is a disaster’
34 people died during the 2023 summer traditional initiation season in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Oscar Pistorius free on Friday, may not conduct ANY media interviews on parole
Oscar Pistorius is set to be released from prison on parole on Friday.Read More
Illicit cigarettes: ‘Its getting worse and kingpins get richer by the minute’
A recent court ruling on CCTV cameras may help ‘smoke out’ illicit cigarette kingpins.Read More
Significant budget cuts impacted plans to build 21 new schools, says WCED
Western Cape Education Department Bronagh Hammond said that the department could only build nine new schools as a result of the budget cuts from national government last year.Read More
Successful full load rejection test performed on Koeberg's unit 1 - Eskom
This is the final step performed to test the unit's ability to regain its strength after an unplanned disconnection from the national grid.Read More
‘We need to control access to alcohol to minimise road deaths’ - RTMC
Since the start of the festive season over 200 people have been killed on Gauteng roads.Read More
New Year, new fuel prices
The Mineral Resources department attributed the drop in fuel prices to declining international Brent crude oil costs.Read More
Loadshedding returns after festive season: ‘We’re back to the bad old times’
Over the festive season we had the welcome gift of no loadshedding, but alas all good things come to an end.Read More