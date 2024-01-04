



JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 3 January 2024 are:

Lotto: 07, 18, 32, 36, 38, 52 B: 25

Lotto Plus 1: 13, 15, 28, 41, 42, 44 B: 34

Lotto Plus 2: 06, 26, 42, 44, 48, 50 B: 33

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 January 2024