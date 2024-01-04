34 died during Eastern Cape initiation: ‘It is a disaster’

Streaming issues? Report here
CPF member killed in her home: 'we will ensure justice' A second woman crime fighter has been killed in Gugulethu. 4 January 2024 3:45 PM
Matric pass rate for 2023 to be announced on 18 January - DBE Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said that as per tradition, the department will announce the exam outc... 3 January 2024 5:56 PM
Illicit cigarettes: 'Its getting worse and kingpins get richer by the minute' A recent court ruling on CCTV cameras may help 'smoke out' illicit cigarette kingpins. 3 January 2024 10:38 AM
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of wome... 27 December 2023 1:24 PM
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place an... 27 December 2023 10:04 AM
ANC sends cease and desist letter to Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe party The MK party not only uses the name of the former liberation movement's armed wing, but its logo consists of the governing party's... 23 December 2023 9:11 AM
How YOU can make your first million, regardless of your job R1 million is a lifechanging amount of money, and it could be within reach. 3 January 2024 2:08 PM
5 tips (from a doctor) to actually achieve those 2024 New Year's Resolutions Dr Angelique Coetzee (medical doctor) explains how keeping it simple can be the most effective way to achieve 2024 health goals. 29 December 2023 3:08 PM
What's 'regression'? You feel it around your parents as an adult. Here's why... Andrew Kekae, a clinical social worker, explains why adults sometimes regress around their parents and how to combat this feeling. 29 December 2023 2:32 PM
Give your body and brain a break with the Dry January sobriety challenge Tribe sober is encouraging everyone to partake in 'Dry January' for a healthy start to 2024. 4 January 2024 2:04 PM
Tips to get the most out of your annual 2024 leave It is never too early to start planning your leave - even if you just came back from some. 4 January 2024 1:55 PM
FlySafair named the best low-cost airline in the world The study says 92.36% of FlySafair's 55,444 flight operations arrived on time. 4 January 2024 1:44 PM
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year's Test at Newlands. 3 January 2024 12:47 PM
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days "He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam Gilchrist 3 January 2024 11:43 AM
South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe) Famed cricket commentator Neil Manthorpe discusses the many highs and few lows of Day 3 of the first Test between SA and India. 29 December 2023 10:20 AM
Cheslin Kolbe and family safe in Tokyo after Japan's earthquake Layla Kolbe confirmed that the family, who now reside in Tokyo, were safe with an update on Instagram. 4 January 2024 1:05 PM
David Beckham still teasing wife Posh Spice over 'working class' comment But they are SO cute. 3 January 2024 3:53 PM
Paula Abdul sues ex American Idol producer, Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault Abdul filed a lawsuit accusing British TV exec Nigel Lythgoe of alleged sexual assault while working on American Idol years ago. 2 January 2024 4:19 PM
Japan's rescue teams "race against time" to save lives after damaging earthquake 1 January 2024 brought a 7.5 magnitude earthquake to Western Japan, triggering a tsunami warning - the latter hasn't occurred yet.... 2 January 2024 10:57 AM
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa's annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
34 died during Eastern Cape initiation: ‘It is a disaster’

4 January 2024 12:21 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Eastern Cape
Initiation deaths
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

34 people died during the 2023 summer traditional initiation season in the Eastern Cape.

Ray White speaks with Kgoshi Mokoena, Chairperson of Contralesa.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Thousands of initiates in the Eastern Cape have recently graduated from initiation schools and returned home.

However, questions have been raised about the danger of initiation after a number of young boys died in the process.

There have been calls to regulate the cultural practice in an attempt to protect initiates and curb these deaths.

Government has plans to change their approach to initiation and adopt year-long planning instead of using seasonal measures.

Mokoena says that law enforcement authorities need to thoroughly investigate what has happened and determine if there was a human error leading to the deaths.

Initiation schools have been urged to ensure the boys who come to them are safe at all times. Picture: Asanda Austin Jezile/Eyewitness News
Initiation schools have been urged to ensure the boys who come to them are safe at all times. Picture: Asanda Austin Jezile/Eyewitness News

Let’s have more hands in this thing… we cannot lose our boys in this magnitude.

Kgoshi Mokoena, Chairperson of Contralesa

This is no more just an incident, it’s a disaster - a disaster that needs extraordinary measures to curb this thing because there’s no way parents will send their boys to the mountain only for them to come back being corpses.

Kgoshi Mokoena, Chairperson of Contralesa



© funniefarm5/123rf.com

CPF member killed in her home: 'we will ensure justice'

4 January 2024 3:45 PM

A second woman crime fighter has been killed in Gugulethu.

Oscar Pistorius in court in connection with the death of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Picture: Christa van der Walt/EWN

Oscar Pistorius free on Friday, may not conduct ANY media interviews on parole

4 January 2024 11:11 AM

Oscar Pistorius is set to be released from prison on parole on Friday.

FILE: Matric 2022 top achievers on 19 January 2023 when the National Senior Certificate 2022 matric pass rate was revealed. Picture: Veronica Mokhoali/Eyewitness News

Matric pass rate for 2023 to be announced on 18 January - DBE

3 January 2024 5:56 PM

Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said that as per tradition, the department will announce the exam outcomes a day before the provisional release.

Picture: © koloj/123rf.com

Illicit cigarettes: ‘Its getting worse and kingpins get richer by the minute’

3 January 2024 10:38 AM

A recent court ruling on CCTV cameras may help ‘smoke out’ illicit cigarette kingpins.

Classroom / Picture: aylessimages/123rf.com

Significant budget cuts impacted plans to build 21 new schools, says WCED

2 January 2024 6:47 PM

Western Cape Education Department Bronagh Hammond said that the department could only build nine new schools as a result of the budget cuts from national government last year.

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station near Cape Town. Picture: © petertt/123rf.com

Successful full load rejection test performed on Koeberg's unit 1 - Eskom

2 January 2024 2:57 PM

This is the final step performed to test the unit's ability to regain its strength after an unplanned disconnection from the national grid.

© dolgachov/123rf.com

‘We need to control access to alcohol to minimise road deaths’ - RTMC

2 January 2024 12:03 PM

Since the start of the festive season over 200 people have been killed on Gauteng roads.

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

New Year, new fuel prices

2 January 2024 11:36 AM

The Mineral Resources department attributed the drop in fuel prices to declining international Brent crude oil costs.

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Loadshedding returns after festive season: ‘We’re back to the bad old times’

2 January 2024 10:46 AM

Over the festive season we had the welcome gift of no loadshedding, but alas all good things come to an end.

Veteran photographer and activist Peter Magubane, who died at the age of 91. Picture: X/@CyrilRamaphosa

Ramaphosa pays tribute to legendary photographer

2 January 2024 10:06 AM

This in the wake of the death of Peter Magubane who was best known for his work documenting the country’s struggle for freedom and the early years of democracy.

