



An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.6 hit Western Japan in the Pacific Coast of Hokkaido and its surrounding areas on 1 January 2024.

The impending earthquake also triggered a tsunami warning which was lifted on 2 January 2024.

The temblor was felt in Japan's capital, Tokyo, where Springboks player Cheslin Kolbe with his wife, Layla and three children now reside.

Kolbe joined Tokyo Sungoliath towards the end of last year after winning the Rugby World Cup in October 2023.

As news of the destruction hit South Africa, many fans feared for the Kolbes’ safety who also went dark online while the earthquake hit.

On 1 January, Layla Kolbe took to her Instagram to post a story letting followers and fans know that they are safe after explaining that her silence was a result of her phone screen's blackout which erased her contacts.

Just a day after the earthquake hit, a Japan Coast Guard aircraft plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport collided with a Japan Airlines Airbus A350, setting the latter on fire.

Layla referenced this in her post saying that everything's happening all at once - and as Murphy would have it - had to happen while her family is in town - and you know Mrs Kolbe's serious when she says it in Afrikaans.

Image source: @Layla_Kolbe, Instagram

Thankfully, the Kolbe's continue to survive wherever they're planted - as always!

This article first appeared on KFM : Cheslin Kolbe and family safe in Tokyo after Japan's earthquake