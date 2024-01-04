Cheslin Kolbe and family safe in Tokyo after Japan's earthquake
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.6 hit Western Japan in the Pacific Coast of Hokkaido and its surrounding areas on 1 January 2024.
The impending earthquake also triggered a tsunami warning which was lifted on 2 January 2024.
The temblor was felt in Japan's capital, Tokyo, where Springboks player Cheslin Kolbe with his wife, Layla and three children now reside.
Kolbe joined Tokyo Sungoliath towards the end of last year after winning the Rugby World Cup in October 2023.
As news of the destruction hit South Africa, many fans feared for the Kolbes’ safety who also went dark online while the earthquake hit.
On 1 January, Layla Kolbe took to her Instagram to post a story letting followers and fans know that they are safe after explaining that her silence was a result of her phone screen's blackout which erased her contacts.
Just a day after the earthquake hit, a Japan Coast Guard aircraft plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport collided with a Japan Airlines Airbus A350, setting the latter on fire.
Layla referenced this in her post saying that everything's happening all at once - and as Murphy would have it - had to happen while her family is in town - and you know Mrs Kolbe's serious when she says it in Afrikaans.
Thankfully, the Kolbe's continue to survive wherever they're planted - as always!
This article first appeared on KFM : Cheslin Kolbe and family safe in Tokyo after Japan's earthquake
More from Entertainment
David Beckham still teasing wife Posh Spice over 'working class' comment
[PICS] “No pants this year.” Kanye West posts 2024 fashion predictions
Are these Ye's fashion inspirations for 2024?Read More
Princess Diana's 1985 evening dress auctioned for over R21 million
A dress first worn by Princess Diana in 1985 has sold for a record amount of money - here's the dress!Read More
Paula Abdul sues ex American Idol producer, Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault
Abdul filed a lawsuit accusing British TV exec Nigel Lythgoe of alleged sexual assault while working on American Idol years ago.Read More
[WATCH] Shakira memorialised in hometown with iconic Hips Don't Lie statue
The city of Barranquilla, Colombia, honours its hometown hero Shakira with a larger-than-life statue.Read More
Big-hearted celebs gamble for a good cause in 2024 on Deal or No Deal SA
Deal or No Deal South Africa will kick off the new year with fireworks ignited by five local superstars.Read More
Australian chef Bill Granger (the 'godfather of avocado toast') has died at 54
The self-taught cook from Melbourne was a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer.Read More
Metro police explains RULES FOR SHOOTING FIREWORKS on New Year's Eve
Xolani Fihla of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department explains the rules for using fireworks.Read More
On this day in 1975, Queen's album 'A Night at the Opera' tops music charts
'A Night at the Opera' is considered by many to be one of the greatest rock albums of all time.Read More