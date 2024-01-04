



South African carrier FlySafair has been name the best and most on-time low-cost carrier in the world.

This is according to aviation data company Cirium’s latest On-Time Performance Review which studies over 30 million flights annually.

An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of its scheduled gate arrival.

For an airport, it is defined as departing within 15 minutes of its scheduled departure.

Fly Safair was crowned the most on-time low-cost carrier globally with 92.36% of the 55,444 flight operations arriving on time.

Cirium’s William Boutler says an airline’s on-time performance is key to success.

The good ones take it very seriously indeed, not only does OTP impact customer perception, but also cost management, environmental impact, network design, and even soft issues like crew morale, which will again influence customer experience. William Boutler - Cirium

Second was Brazil’s Azul with 85.51% and Hong Kong’s Hong Kong Express with 85.23%.

RELATED: (WATCH: Patriotic act! FlySafair makes plan for supporters)

This article first appeared on 947 : FlySafair named the best low-cost airline in the world