Usernames and verified badges, WhatsApp is making some changes





Ray White speaks with Jan Vermeulen, Editor of My Broadband

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Millions of us around the world use WhatsApp on a daily basis as our major form of communication.

Over the past few weeks, it has been making some changes that will update the user experience.

These include verified badges, WhatsApp usernames, and the ability to share status updates on WhatsApp Web.

The idea behind the username update is that you will be able to give someone your WhatsApp contact without giving them your phone number.

Vermeulen says that we do not know yet when these changes will launch.

WhatsApp / Pixabay: HeikoAL