June Steenkamp: 'Can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back'
JOHANNESBURG - Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, said Oscar Pistorius’ release on parole has affirmed her belief in the justice system.
READ: Oscar Pistorius is back home, confirms Correctional Services Dept
The former paralympian was granted parole in November.
After having undergone a pre-release programme to prepare him for life on the outside, the Department of Correctional Services on Friday confirmed he had been freed.
As part of his parole conditions, Pistorius will be required to take part in anger management and gender based violence programmes.
This is something June Steenkamp pointed to in her submissions before the parole board.
And in a statement released on Friday she said they’ve always known that parole is part of the South African legal system and have always said that the law must take its course and that these conditions “send out a clear message that gender based violence is taken seriously”.
She maintained, however, that “there can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back” and said those left behind in the wake of her daughter’s death are still serving a life sentence.
June also spoke of the difficulty of living under the media spotlight and of her hopes to live her last years in peace, focusing on the work of the Reeva Steenkamp Foundation.
This article first appeared on EWN : June Steenkamp: 'Can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back'
