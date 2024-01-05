Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo
John Maytham speaks with Adam Gilchrist for the World View.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
As the war in Gaza rages on, Palestinians are searching for safety wherever they can find it.
This includes dozens sheltering among animal cages as the zoo, where the animals inside are also starving because of the war.
With no end in sight to Israels offensive and Palestinians facing critical levels of hunger, food is scarce for all living in the zoo and a number of animals have starved to death.
Pictures have come out of emaciated, anaemic, weak animals. Some are in excruciating pain.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
#Gaza' Tom (@DrTOMontgomery) January 1, 2024
Too weak to lift food to his mouth, in Rafah zoo, the animals are dying of starvation & Gazans have taken refuge between the cages where lions lie listless, waiting for death.
"Living among the animals is more merciful than what we get from the war planes in the sky." pic.twitter.com/54W12lJ9En
Even when food is available some of the animals are too weak to feed themselves.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Al Jazeera reports that one Palestinian said living amongst the animals in the zoo is ‘more merciful than what we get from the warplanes in the sky.’
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo
Source : Pixabay: hosnysalah
More from World
[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap
1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden.Read More
Japan's rescue teams "race against time" to save lives after damaging earthquake
1 January 2024 brought a 7.5 magnitude earthquake to Western Japan, triggering a tsunami warning - the latter hasn't occurred yet.Read More
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD
Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD.Read More
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine
Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change.Read More
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town
Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping.Read More
Pope allows same-sex couples to be blessed: 'No priest can refuse a blessing'
The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will allow same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions.Read More
‘Biblical’ plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras
The streets were coated in green slime, leading to at least one reported multi-vehicle pileup.Read More
[WATCH] YouTube 'parenting guru' Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse
Franke's parenting style has faced repeated backlash since she started the popular channel in 2015.Read More
BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels
The Red Sea is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods.Read More