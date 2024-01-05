Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 3, weekend to see reduced load shedding Households and businesses will only have a small window of uninterrupted power this weekend as Eskom announces its outlook. 5 January 2024 3:34 PM
Prepare for heavy traffic to Gauteng this weekend, cautions N3 Toll Concession N3 Toll Concession Operations Manager Thania Dhoogra said the peak of traffic towards Gauteng is expected on Sunday between 9am an... 5 January 2024 11:51 AM
June Steenkamp: 'Can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back' Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June, said while Oscar Pistorius’ release on parole has affirmed her belief in the justice system, those... 5 January 2024 10:49 AM
View all Local
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of wome... 27 December 2023 1:24 PM
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place an... 27 December 2023 10:04 AM
ANC sends cease and desist letter to Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe party The MK party not only uses the name of the former liberation movement's armed wing, but its logo consists of the governing party's... 23 December 2023 9:11 AM
View all Politics
How YOU can make your first million, regardless of your job R1 million is a lifechanging amount of money, and it could be within reach. 3 January 2024 2:08 PM
5 tips (from a doctor) to actually achieve those 2024 New Year's Resolutions Dr Angelique Coetzee (medical doctor) explains how keeping it simple can be the most effective way to achieve 2024 health goals. 29 December 2023 3:08 PM
What's 'regression'? You feel it around your parents as an adult. Here's why... Andrew Kekae, a clinical social worker, explains why adults sometimes regress around their parents and how to combat this feeling. 29 December 2023 2:32 PM
View all Business
Why you should consider Poland for your next overseas holiday It is a perfect time to start planning your years' travels, and Poland could be the place for you. 5 January 2024 3:17 PM
Usernames and verified badges, WhatsApp is making some changes WhatsApp, one of the biggest messaging services in the world, is about to undergo some changes. 5 January 2024 10:53 AM
Give your body and brain a break with the Dry January sobriety challenge Tribe sober is encouraging everyone to partake in ‘Dry January’ for a healthy start to 2024. 4 January 2024 2:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February. 5 January 2024 2:40 PM
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands. 3 January 2024 12:47 PM
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days "He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam Gilchrist 3 January 2024 11:43 AM
View all Sport
‘Mary Poppins’ actress Glynis Johns dies at 100 "Today is a somber day for Hollywood.” 5 January 2024 3:08 PM
Trevor Noah to host 66th GRAMMY Awards for fourth consecutive time in Feb 1, 2, 3, 4 times the South African charm! 5 January 2024 2:25 PM
3 most popular films and series to binge-watch right now Calling all binge-watchers, this list is for you! 5 January 2024 1:20 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap 1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden. 5 January 2024 1:46 PM
Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo Many displaced Palestinians have sought refuge at the Gaza Zoo, among emaciated animals. 5 January 2024 11:47 AM
Japan's rescue teams "race against time" to save lives after damaging earthquake 1 January 2024 brought a 7.5 magnitude earthquake to Western Japan, triggering a tsunami warning - the latter hasn't occurred yet.... 2 January 2024 10:57 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo

5 January 2024 11:47 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Gaza
Palestine
Adam Gilchrist
The World View

Many displaced Palestinians have sought refuge at the Gaza Zoo, among emaciated animals.

John Maytham speaks with Adam Gilchrist for the World View.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

As the war in Gaza rages on, Palestinians are searching for safety wherever they can find it.

This includes dozens sheltering among animal cages as the zoo, where the animals inside are also starving because of the war.

With no end in sight to Israels offensive and Palestinians facing critical levels of hunger, food is scarce for all living in the zoo and a number of animals have starved to death.

Pictures have come out of emaciated, anaemic, weak animals. Some are in excruciating pain.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Even when food is available some of the animals are too weak to feed themselves.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Al Jazeera reports that one Palestinian said living amongst the animals in the zoo is ‘more merciful than what we get from the warplanes in the sky.’


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo




5 January 2024 11:47 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Gaza
Palestine
Adam Gilchrist
The World View

More from World

© fotokostic/123rf.com

[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap

5 January 2024 1:46 PM

1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: X screengrab: @worldatwar

Japan's rescue teams "race against time" to save lives after damaging earthquake

2 January 2024 10:57 AM

1 January 2024 brought a 7.5 magnitude earthquake to Western Japan, triggering a tsunami warning - the latter hasn't occurred yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD

22 December 2023 3:51 PM

Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Palestine / Pixabay: hosnysalah

Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine

22 December 2023 1:11 PM

Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© medvedkov/123rf.com

Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town

21 December 2023 7:58 AM

Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © baklava/123rf.com

Pope allows same-sex couples to be blessed: 'No priest can refuse a blessing'

20 December 2023 12:49 PM

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will allow same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape river frog. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.

‘Biblical’ plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras

20 December 2023 12:30 PM

The streets were coated in green slime, leading to at least one reported multi-vehicle pileup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: TikTok screengrab from @lajennnita

[WATCH] YouTube 'parenting guru' Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse

20 December 2023 8:10 AM

Franke's parenting style has faced repeated backlash since she started the popular channel in 2015.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© medvedkov/123rf.com

BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

19 December 2023 10:46 AM

The Red Sea is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crime scene / Pixabay: Gentle07

Israeli sniper killed mother, child in Gaza's only Catholic church - Cardinal

19 December 2023 9:22 AM

“What absolutely puzzles me is that this does nothing to further Israel’s right to defend itself," says Cardinal Vincent Nichol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

34 died during Eastern Cape initiation: ‘It is a disaster’

Local

Oscar Pistorius is back home, confirms Correctional Services Dept

Local

Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo

World

EWN Highlights

ANC to announce decision on Zuma endorsing MK Party soon - Mbalula

5 January 2024 8:48 PM

101 of 16,472 inmates released on special remission programme re-arrested

5 January 2024 8:35 PM

EFF's Malema criticises KZN police for lack of arrests in high-profile killings

5 January 2024 8:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA