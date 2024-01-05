



JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession has urged motorists to prepare for high traffic volumes headed towards Gauteng this weekend.

This week has seen highs of almost 2,000 vehicles per hour traveling northbound on South Africa's busiest highway.

N3 Toll Concession Operations Manager, Thania Dhoogra said the peak of traffic towards Gauteng is expected on Sunday between 9am and 6pm.

"N3 Toll Concession is advising road users to prepare for high traffic volumes, including possible congestion and delays.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Prepare for heavy traffic to Gauteng this weekend, cautions N3 Toll Concession