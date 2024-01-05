Trevor Noah to host 66th GRAMMY Awards for fourth consecutive time in Feb
Mzansi, Trevor Noah does it again as he made excellent headlines a few weeks ago.
South Africa's funniest export is set to host the 66th GRAMMY Awards 2024 for the fourth consecutive time on 4 February in Los Angeles.
Noah confirmed the news on his 'What Now? With Trevor Noah' podcast, saying : "I think it’s also important to acknowledge something. I’m hosting the GRAMMYs. I'm excited about that! It’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the GRAMMYs because I get to watch the show in person and then just experience and comment on it in person while it is happening."
The Spotify podcast host also announced this exciting news on Instagram with the caption, "I'm hosting the GRAMMYs, baby! Sunday, Feb 4th on CBS!"
This year, three new GRAMMY categories will debut: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.
These history-making category additions are part of a larger set of updates and amendments, which go into effect immediately at the 2024 GRAMMYs.
These are aimed at making the GRAMMY Awards process "more fair, transparent and accurate", according to Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr.
SZA leads this year's Grammy nominations with nine nods, followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monet with seven, and Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift all on five.
At the 2023 GRAMMYs, Noah mingled with the A-list crowd at their tables during his opening monologue. What will he do this year? Only time will tell! We're certain Noah will bring the laughter to the who's-who in music and we can't wait to see it!
We love this for Trev - who clearly proves that there are other numbers to conquer after the third charm.
This article first appeared on KFM : Trevor Noah to host 66th GRAMMY Awards for fourth consecutive time in Feb
