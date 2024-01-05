SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights
The SABC has confirmed that it has secured the right to broadcast every game of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February.
This follows SuperSport’s announcement that it failed to secure the exclusive rights to air the tournament.
"SABC is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 broadcasting rights and the rest of CAF events for the 2024 season," read a statement by the SABC.
"With the local PSL season taking a break for the next six weeks, SABC Sport will be offering its audiences and commercial partners the live experience of all the 52 matches of AFCON 2023, in which the South African national team, Bafana Bafana will also be participating."
The SABC also acquired rights to broadcast the rest of the CAF event for the year.
South Africa’s first AFCON game for Group E is on 16 January at 10pm (SA time) against Mali.
The team will then play Namibia on 21 January and Tunisia on 24 January.
BREAKING NEWS: The SABC has secured the rights to broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament in Ivory Coast starting on the 13th January. pic.twitter.com/fH9xjJwsR2' SABC News (@SABCNews) January 5, 2024
This article first appeared on 947 : SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Zaian
More from Sport
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India
The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands.Read More
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days
"He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam GilchristRead More
South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe)
Famed cricket commentator Neil Manthorpe discusses the many highs and few lows of Day 3 of the first Test between SA and India.Read More
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club
Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history.Read More
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm)
Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today?Read More
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy
Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit.Read More
Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again
Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago.Read More
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers
The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.Read More
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA
Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career.Read More