SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights

5 January 2024 2:40 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Afcon
South African Broadcasting Corporation
CAF

Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February.

The SABC has confirmed that it has secured the right to broadcast every game of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February.

This follows SuperSport’s announcement that it failed to secure the exclusive rights to air the tournament.

"SABC is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 broadcasting rights and the rest of CAF events for the 2024 season," read a statement by the SABC.

"With the local PSL season taking a break for the next six weeks, SABC Sport will be offering its audiences and commercial partners the live experience of all the 52 matches of AFCON 2023, in which the South African national team, Bafana Bafana will also be participating."

The SABC also acquired rights to broadcast the rest of the CAF event for the year.

South Africa’s first AFCON game for Group E is on 16 January at 10pm (SA time) against Mali.

The team will then play Namibia on 21 January and Tunisia on 24 January.


This article first appeared on 947 : SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights




