‘Mary Poppins’ actress Glynis Johns dies at 100
English actor Glynis Johns, known for her role as Mrs Banks in ‘Mary Poppins’, has passed away at the age of 100.
The late actress's manager, Mitch Clem confirmed her passing to Variety on Thursday, 4 January 2024.
He describes Johns as an intelligent woman with wit and a love for performing.
“Her light shined very brightly for 100 years. She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely. Today is a somber day for Hollywood.”
Johns was born in South Africa but lived in the UK.
“Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood.”
Tributes from Glynis friends, family and Hollywood peers are pouring in online as many remember her classic talent.
Tony Winner Glynis Johns passed away at age 100. She is remembered for so many roles, including Desiree Armfeldt in A Little Night Music for which she won her Tony. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/AgUcsfOUGF' The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) January 4, 2024
This article first appeared on 947 : ‘Mary Poppins’ actress Glynis Johns dies at 100
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:GLYNISJohns.jpg
