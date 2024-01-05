Why you should consider Poland for your next overseas holiday
Uveka Rangappa speaks with Iga Motylska, Travel Blogger
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Poland is a beautiful central European country that is home to 14 UNESCO world heritage sites.
Compared to other EU countries Poland is relatively affordable for South African travellers.
A couple could comfortably spend a week in Poland, including accommodation, food, local transportation, and sightseeing, for around R17 000.
It is definitely a great destination if you want your rands to stretch a little bit further.Iga Motylska, Travel Blogger
It also has fantastic public transportation to make it incredibly easy to get around.
You can enjoy delicious local cuisine, such as Pierogi (Polish dumplings) and incredible pastries, and plenty of free activities in the summer.
