Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Latest Local
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 3, weekend to see reduced load shedding Households and businesses will only have a small window of uninterrupted power this weekend as Eskom announces its outlook. 5 January 2024 3:34 PM
Prepare for heavy traffic to Gauteng this weekend, cautions N3 Toll Concession N3 Toll Concession Operations Manager Thania Dhoogra said the peak of traffic towards Gauteng is expected on Sunday between 9am an... 5 January 2024 11:51 AM
June Steenkamp: 'Can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back' Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June, said while Oscar Pistorius’ release on parole has affirmed her belief in the justice system, those... 5 January 2024 10:49 AM
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of wome... 27 December 2023 1:24 PM
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place an... 27 December 2023 10:04 AM
ANC sends cease and desist letter to Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe party The MK party not only uses the name of the former liberation movement's armed wing, but its logo consists of the governing party's... 23 December 2023 9:11 AM
How YOU can make your first million, regardless of your job R1 million is a lifechanging amount of money, and it could be within reach. 3 January 2024 2:08 PM
5 tips (from a doctor) to actually achieve those 2024 New Year's Resolutions Dr Angelique Coetzee (medical doctor) explains how keeping it simple can be the most effective way to achieve 2024 health goals. 29 December 2023 3:08 PM
What's 'regression'? You feel it around your parents as an adult. Here's why... Andrew Kekae, a clinical social worker, explains why adults sometimes regress around their parents and how to combat this feeling. 29 December 2023 2:32 PM
Why you should consider Poland for your next overseas holiday It is a perfect time to start planning your years' travels, and Poland could be the place for you. 5 January 2024 3:17 PM
Usernames and verified badges, WhatsApp is making some changes WhatsApp, one of the biggest messaging services in the world, is about to undergo some changes. 5 January 2024 10:53 AM
Give your body and brain a break with the Dry January sobriety challenge Tribe sober is encouraging everyone to partake in ‘Dry January’ for a healthy start to 2024. 4 January 2024 2:04 PM
SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February. 5 January 2024 2:40 PM
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands. 3 January 2024 12:47 PM
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days "He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam Gilchrist 3 January 2024 11:43 AM
‘Mary Poppins’ actress Glynis Johns dies at 100 "Today is a somber day for Hollywood.” 5 January 2024 3:08 PM
Trevor Noah to host 66th GRAMMY Awards for fourth consecutive time in Feb 1, 2, 3, 4 times the South African charm! 5 January 2024 2:25 PM
3 most popular films and series to binge-watch right now Calling all binge-watchers, this list is for you! 5 January 2024 1:20 PM
[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap 1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden. 5 January 2024 1:46 PM
Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo Many displaced Palestinians have sought refuge at the Gaza Zoo, among emaciated animals. 5 January 2024 11:47 AM
Japan's rescue teams "race against time" to save lives after damaging earthquake 1 January 2024 brought a 7.5 magnitude earthquake to Western Japan, triggering a tsunami warning - the latter hasn't occurred yet.... 2 January 2024 10:57 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 3, weekend to see reduced load shedding

5 January 2024 3:34 PM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
energy emergency

Households and businesses will only have a small window of uninterrupted power this weekend as Eskom announces its outlook.

JOHANNESBURG - Households and businesses will only have a small window of uninterrupted power this weekend as Eskom announces its outlook.

The ailing utility reinstated load shedding for the first time in almost three weeks after the New Year celebrations.

Eskom said that stage 3 load shedding would be implmented on Friday afternoon, followed by a downgrade to stage 1 on Saturday.

The country will then see a slight reprieve on Sunday when the power supplier suspends power cuts briefly.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said that the lower stages of load shedding were as a result of the recovery of some generation units and lower demand.

"Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented today [Friday] at 16:00 until 05:00 on Saturday as previously communicated, followed by stage 1 load shedding until 16:00. Thereafter, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Sunday. Load shedding will then be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00 on Sunday and stage 1 load shedding will resume from 16:00 until 05:00 on Monday."


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 3, weekend to see reduced load shedding




More from Local

Copyright : Khongkit Wiriyachan / 123rf

Prepare for heavy traffic to Gauteng this weekend, cautions N3 Toll Concession

5 January 2024 11:51 AM

N3 Toll Concession Operations Manager Thania Dhoogra said the peak of traffic towards Gauteng is expected on Sunday between 9am and 6pm.

Missing Image Placeholder

June Steenkamp: 'Can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back'

5 January 2024 10:49 AM

Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June, said while Oscar Pistorius’ release on parole has affirmed her belief in the justice system, those left behind in the wake of her daughter’s death are still serving a life sentence.

Oscar Pistorius in court in connection with the death of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Picture: Christa van der Walt/EWN

Oscar Pistorius is back home, confirms Correctional Services Dept

5 January 2024 9:00 AM

"The Department of Correctional Services [DCS] is able to confirm that Oscar Pistorius is a parolee, effectively from 5 January 2024. He was admitted into the system of Community Corrections and is now at home."

© funniefarm5/123rf.com

CPF member killed in her home: 'we will ensure justice'

4 January 2024 3:45 PM

A second woman crime fighter has been killed in Gugulethu.

Initiation schools have been urged to ensure the boys who come to them are safe at all times. Picture: Asanda Austin Jezile/Eyewitness News

34 died during Eastern Cape initiation: ‘It is a disaster’

4 January 2024 12:21 PM

34 people died during the 2023 summer traditional initiation season in the Eastern Cape.

Oscar Pistorius in court in connection with the death of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Picture: Christa van der Walt/EWN

Oscar Pistorius free on Friday, may not conduct ANY media interviews on parole

4 January 2024 11:11 AM

Oscar Pistorius is set to be released from prison on parole on Friday.

FILE: Matric 2022 top achievers on 19 January 2023 when the National Senior Certificate 2022 matric pass rate was revealed. Picture: Veronica Mokhoali/Eyewitness News

Matric pass rate for 2023 to be announced on 18 January - DBE

3 January 2024 5:56 PM

Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said that as per tradition, the department will announce the exam outcomes a day before the provisional release.

Picture: © koloj/123rf.com

Illicit cigarettes: ‘Its getting worse and kingpins get richer by the minute’

3 January 2024 10:38 AM

A recent court ruling on CCTV cameras may help ‘smoke out’ illicit cigarette kingpins.

Classroom / Picture: aylessimages/123rf.com

Significant budget cuts impacted plans to build 21 new schools, says WCED

2 January 2024 6:47 PM

Western Cape Education Department Bronagh Hammond said that the department could only build nine new schools as a result of the budget cuts from national government last year.

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station near Cape Town. Picture: © petertt/123rf.com

Successful full load rejection test performed on Koeberg's unit 1 - Eskom

2 January 2024 2:57 PM

This is the final step performed to test the unit's ability to regain its strength after an unplanned disconnection from the national grid.

