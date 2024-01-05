Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 3, weekend to see reduced load shedding
JOHANNESBURG - Households and businesses will only have a small window of uninterrupted power this weekend as Eskom announces its outlook.
The ailing utility reinstated load shedding for the first time in almost three weeks after the New Year celebrations.
Eskom said that stage 3 load shedding would be implmented on Friday afternoon, followed by a downgrade to stage 1 on Saturday.
The country will then see a slight reprieve on Sunday when the power supplier suspends power cuts briefly.
Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said that the lower stages of load shedding were as a result of the recovery of some generation units and lower demand.
"Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented today [Friday] at 16:00 until 05:00 on Saturday as previously communicated, followed by stage 1 load shedding until 16:00. Thereafter, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Sunday. Load shedding will then be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00 on Sunday and stage 1 load shedding will resume from 16:00 until 05:00 on Monday."
#LoadsheddingUpdate' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 5, 2024
Friday, 05 January 2024: Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented today at 16:00 until 05:00 on Saturday as previously communicated, followed by Stage 1 loadshedding until 16:00. Thereafter, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on…
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 3, weekend to see reduced load shedding
More from Local
Prepare for heavy traffic to Gauteng this weekend, cautions N3 Toll Concession
N3 Toll Concession Operations Manager Thania Dhoogra said the peak of traffic towards Gauteng is expected on Sunday between 9am and 6pm.Read More
June Steenkamp: 'Can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back'
Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June, said while Oscar Pistorius’ release on parole has affirmed her belief in the justice system, those left behind in the wake of her daughter’s death are still serving a life sentence.Read More
Oscar Pistorius is back home, confirms Correctional Services Dept
"The Department of Correctional Services [DCS] is able to confirm that Oscar Pistorius is a parolee, effectively from 5 January 2024. He was admitted into the system of Community Corrections and is now at home."Read More
CPF member killed in her home: 'we will ensure justice'
A second woman crime fighter has been killed in Gugulethu.Read More
34 died during Eastern Cape initiation: ‘It is a disaster’
34 people died during the 2023 summer traditional initiation season in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Oscar Pistorius free on Friday, may not conduct ANY media interviews on parole
Oscar Pistorius is set to be released from prison on parole on Friday.Read More
Matric pass rate for 2023 to be announced on 18 January - DBE
Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said that as per tradition, the department will announce the exam outcomes a day before the provisional release.Read More
Illicit cigarettes: ‘Its getting worse and kingpins get richer by the minute’
A recent court ruling on CCTV cameras may help ‘smoke out’ illicit cigarette kingpins.Read More
Significant budget cuts impacted plans to build 21 new schools, says WCED
Western Cape Education Department Bronagh Hammond said that the department could only build nine new schools as a result of the budget cuts from national government last year.Read More