ANC's January 8 statement to shed light on corruption, crime and load shedding
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is celebrating its 112th birthday on Monday.
Its secretary general Fikile Mbalula says this week’s January 8 statement will focus on crime, corruption and the ongoing electricity crisis. January 8 is an annual event that marks the birth of the ANC. It's also used to outline the organisation’s priorities for the year ahead.
President Cyril Ramaophosa’s State of the Nation Address next month will also be informed by the January 8 address.
Mbalula claims the ANC has delivered on many of its past promises, however Ramaphosa is likely to have to rinse and repeat last year’s priorities due to insufficient progress on the many challenges facing both the country and his party.
Energy expert Lungile Mashele expects the president to focus a large chunk of its January 8 statement on the constant rolling blacks outs.
"There's a lot of business but no political will. Such emergencies are dealt with by presidential decree in other countries."
The economy and jobs, which are meant to be part of the legacy of Ramaphosa’s presidency, are also expected to feature prominently in the speech.
But it's not all bad news, the ANC is likely to highlight some of its wins, including the slight dip in crime figures which was recorded in August.
The January 8 rally also paves the way towards the ANC's manifesto launch next month, which means the party will want to focus more on its victories since coming into power.
Ramaphosa is expected to address supporters at the Mbombela stadium on Saturday.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC's January 8 statement to shed light on corruption, crime and load shedding
More from Local
Competition Commission receives over 220 complaints of exorbitant uniform costs
'Every time we receive a complaint, we'll investigate it,' says Sithabiso Buthelezi, Senior Investigator for the commission.Read More
SA now has 28 million grant recipients – 4 times the number of taxpayers
“We have done a great deal in the provisioning of grants,” said Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANC’s birthday celebrations.Read More
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses'
Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel.Read More
Cele reveals 61 Saps firearms have been stolen every month while under his reign
1725 Saps firearms were stolen between April 2021 and July 2023.Read More
Lillian Ngoyi street explosion 'created opportunity for smart infrastructure'
The City of Johannesburg has allocated R196 million to the repairs of Lillian Ngoyi Street.Read More
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor
Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am.Read More
Family of woman allegedly killed by own aunt hoping she’s denied bail
The bail hearing for 49-year-old Segomotsi Setshwantsho, accused of murdering her niece and falsifying her cause of death after signing her up for life insurance, continues on Friday morning.Read More
‘If this doesn’t suit the definition of genocide nothing will’ - Ronald Lamola
Justice minister Ronald Lamola reflects on day one of the International Court of Justice genocide hearing against Israel.Read More
Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy.Read More
More from Politics
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor
Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am.Read More
SACP regrets supporting Zuma, lambasts him as ‘counter-revolutionary’
Once one of his staunchest supporters, the SACP claimed Jacob Zuma pioneered State capture and allowed for government corruption to thrive during his tenure.Read More
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ
Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history
Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon
The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024.Read More
Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case
But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council’s veto on Gaza, saying it has an obligation under international law to prevent violence.Read More
Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt
ActionSA in a request to the IEC for an explanation of how the ANC was able to settle its R102 million debt with Ezulweni Investments, argued that the governing party might’ve contravened the Electoral Party Funding Act’s terms.Read More
DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air
Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating within the Higher Education Department and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.Read More
A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi
'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Former news editor Songezo Zibi as its presidential candidate.Read More