ANC broke its back and defended Zuma in futility, says Mbalula
JOHANNESBURG – After vowing not to say too much about former African National Congress (ANC) president Jacob Zuma’s involvement with the Umkhonto Wesizwe, the party’s secretary general spent much of Sunday afternoon bashing him for the many failures during his term in office.
Mbalula was speaking at the cadres’ assembly in Barberton.
The ANC is in Mpumalanga where it’s marking its 112th birthday on Monday, and mobilising supporters for a January 8th rally in Mbombela on Saturday.
ALSO READ: ANC's January 8 statement to shed light on corruption, crime and load shedding
While Mbalula insisted the right time to address Zuma would come – he delivered a blistering rebuke of the leader
During his address Mbalula – who switched between isiXhosa and English - suggested that despite all the ANC’s efforts, Zuma was a leader who simply could not be polished and sanitised.
Mbalula also boldly made this public confession: “In defence of our president, we went to Parliament and opened an ad hoc committee and said a swimming pool is a fire pool.”
He added that he felt sadness when he saw Zuma being jailed back in 2021 and expressed gratitude to Zuma for showing him grace by appointing him as a minister following a bruising ANC conference.
READ MORE:
-
Jacob Zuma is a spent force, maintains ANC NC chair and poses no threat in 2024
-
Zuma and Umkhonto weSizwe: 'ANC divided on a scale never seen before' - analyst
-
Mbalula: ANC not threatened by Jacob Zuma's endorsement of MK party
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC broke its back and defended Zuma in futility, says Mbalula
More from Politics
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor
Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am.Read More
SACP regrets supporting Zuma, lambasts him as ‘counter-revolutionary’
Once one of his staunchest supporters, the SACP claimed Jacob Zuma pioneered State capture and allowed for government corruption to thrive during his tenure.Read More
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ
Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history
Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon
The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024.Read More
Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case
But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council’s veto on Gaza, saying it has an obligation under international law to prevent violence.Read More
Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt
ActionSA in a request to the IEC for an explanation of how the ANC was able to settle its R102 million debt with Ezulweni Investments, argued that the governing party might’ve contravened the Electoral Party Funding Act’s terms.Read More
DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air
Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating within the Higher Education Department and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.Read More
A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi
'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Former news editor Songezo Zibi as its presidential candidate.Read More