



Ray White speaks to Gauteng Disaster Management's Tshepo Motlhale.

Listen below.

Emergency Services remains on high alert after parts of Gauteng flooded over the weekend.

The Johannesburg CBD in addition to various roads and bridges were impacted.

Municipalities are trying to improve drainage infrastructure, says Motlhale, but right now, much of it is incapable of taking on the volume of water that comes with flooding.

There was insufficient drainage to allow the water to be drained out from some parts of the road infrastructure. Tshepo Motlhale, Gauteng Disaster Management

Illegal dumping adds to the problem as it damages infrastructure, says Motlhale.

Emergency Services remain on standby for possible evacuations should the weather deteriorate.

This article first appeared on 947 : Disaster Management on high alert after heavy rain triggers floods in Joburg