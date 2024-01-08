OUTA alleges corruption in Higher Education: 'We believe it goes to the top'





Ray White speaks with Wayne Duvenage (CEO, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse) and Alex Mashilo (SACP).

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

OUTA is calling for Dr Blade Nzimande (Minister of Higher Education and Training) and Ernest Khosa (Chairperson of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme) board to resign.

This comes after they released voice recordings seemingly revealing service providers paying millions of rand in kickbacks to Nzimande and Khosa.

In addition to this, at least R1 million was allegedly paid to the South African Communist Party (SACP), although they have rubbished the claim.

These payments were made in return for tenders and protection for service providers.

Duvenage says that the interviews were sent to them by whistleblowers and that OUTA believes they are authentic.

The issues in them are serious… It is very wrong for the chairperson of an organisation to be meeting with service providers. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - OUTA

He says the corrupt patronage network must be dealt with.

We believe that people should be held accountable, and this goes right the way to the top, to the Minister. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - OUTA

Those documents are being prepared this week so we will be writing to the President as well as the Public Protector. And let’s hope that the accountability is meted out. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - OUTA

FILE: Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation, Blade Nzimande. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Mashilo says the SACP has never approached anyone illegitimately for financial support.

He says the recording shows an extortion attempt in which the SACPs ‘name was dropped.’

Mashilo says they will comply with investigations. He says OUTA did not contact the SACP for its side of the story.

There is no way we will stand in the way of investigative authorities. Alex Mashilo, Spokesperson - SACP