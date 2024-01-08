'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep the Golden Globes
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the world's trending news stories.
Listen below (skip to 4:03).
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ was the big winner at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards.
The period biopic took Best Director, Best Male Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Male Actor (Robert Downey Jr), Best Drama, and Best Original Score.
'Barbie' won the inaugural box office achievement award after grossing $1.4 billion worldwide.
Across the television categories, ‘Succession’ was the big winner for its fourth and final season.
The television drama took home four awards – Best Drama, Best Female Actor, Best Male Actor, and Best Male Supporting Actor.
[Succession] is absolutely glorious and I am so happy it won big.Adam Gilchrist
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep the Golden Globes
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYPbbksJxIg
More from Entertainment
Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength
Cantona James plays 17-year-old driver Ethan in the series 'Spinners'.Read More
What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans
Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019.Read More
'The Bear' actor Jeremy Allen White's HOT and STEAMY Calvin Klein ad goes viral
'The Bear' boy-next-door actor Jeremy Allen White takes centre stage in Calvin Klein's latest ad campaign.Read More
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ rewrote the script of Hollywood superhero movies
Letitia Wright played Shuri who became the new 'Black Panther'.Read More
Doja Cat to stage the first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) concert
Virtual reality gives fans the chance to 'attend' Doja Cat's 'Scarlet Tour'.Read More
[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators
The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villiers and Michael O’Connor.Read More
Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The King of Rock 'n' Roll would've been 89 today
Uh huh huh, Elvis was a Capricorn!Read More
‘Mary Poppins’ actress Glynis Johns dies at 100
"Today is a somber day for Hollywood.”Read More
Trevor Noah to host 66th GRAMMY Awards for fourth consecutive time in Feb
1, 2, 3, 4 times the South African charm!Read More