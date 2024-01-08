Steenkamp's focusing on each other not Pistorius' parole, says family lawyer





Lester Kiewit speaks to Tania Koen, the lawyer representing the Steenkamp family.

Following Pistorius’ release on parole, June Steenkamp, Reeva’s mother, sent out a statement on her thoughts and feelings.

In the statement, she said the conditions around Pistorius' parole has given her and her family faith in the justice system and shows that what happened is being taken seriously.

However, she says there can never be true justice as her daughter is never coming back, and the family will suffer for life.

Koen says that the family is just focusing on how they can heal together and move forward despite their grief.

Oscar Pistorius in court in connection with the death of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Picture: Christa van der Walt/EWN

As she said in her statement, they are serving a life sentence. That remains the view. Tania Koen, Steenkamp family lawyer

She adds that the family has always known the day would come when Pistorius would be freed, and they would accept that provided it is done fairly.

