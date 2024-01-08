Streaming issues? Report here
Ramaphosa to deliver January 8 statement as ANC fights for survival

8 January 2024 10:30 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
January 8 statement

Having been in government for 30 years, the ANC has been left with visible scars as the country decries its many failures.

JOHANNESBURG - This year’s January 8 statement comes as the African National Congress (ANC) is facing its toughest electoral battle yet, with South Africa just months away from the crucial seventh democratic elections.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to take to the podium on Monday to deliver the statement.

It will mark 30 years since this country’s founding president Nelson Mandela delivered his address.

Madiba – the then ANC president – spoke to this country putting together the foundations towards its emancipation.

In his speech, he spoke of democratic elections, which took place for the first time just a months later.

ALSO READ:

- ANC's January 8 statement to shed light on corruption, crime and load shedding

- ANC 112: NEC meeting enters third day, top officials set to attend church in MP

He paid tribute to martyrs and the advancement towards the new, which was carried by many with great pride.

Ramaphosa, who was Madiba’s pick as a successor, will deliver a speech before an ANC fighting for its survival.

Having been in government for 30 years, the ANC has been left with visible scars as the country decries its many failures.

His statement will likely highlight the gains of the ANC, while reflecting on some of its errors.

While it’s a high stakes game for the ANC, there’s very little room to make bigger promises as the party is yet to deliver fully on past commitments.

Ramaphosa is expected to ask the country to give his party one more chance at the fast-approaching polls.

This comes at a time when his predecessor Jacob Zuma is working the ground in a bid to reduce the governing party’s majority.

The ANC’s January 8 rally will take place on Saturday in Mbombela.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa to deliver January 8 statement as ANC fights for survival




