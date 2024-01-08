Streaming issues? Report here
Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The King of Rock 'n' Roll would've been 89 today

8 January 2024 11:36 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Elvis Presley
music news

Uh huh huh, Elvis was a Capricorn!

Elvis Aaron Presley, AKA the King of Rock 'n' Roll needs no introduction - all you have to say is 'uh huh huh' and gesture some finger guns for Elvis fans to find each other.

The singer would've turned 89 years old today.

He died of a heart attack on 16 August 1977, at 42 years old.

During his lifetime and up until the present day, Presley is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century for his music, iconic outfits, unique stage presence... and of course, sideburns that are synonymous with his icon status.

Jam out to some of Elvis' most popular songs below...

A little less conversation

Don't be cruel

Blue suede shoes

All shook up

Can't help falling in love

Love me tender

Here's to an icon - may he continue resting in the spirit of rock 'n' roll!


