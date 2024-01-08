Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
112-year-old ANC unlikely to win future elections outright - Ralph Mathekga

8 January 2024 12:22 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Ralph Mathekga
Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
ANC 112th birthday

The ANC is gearing up to host its 112th anniversary celebration this weekend.

Africa Melane speaks with political analyst Ralph Mathekga.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

On 8 January 1912, the precursor to the African National Congress was formed.

The ruling party will celebrate its 112th anniversary on 13 January with a massive spectacle.

Leaders and senior members are expected to arrive in Mbombela on Wednesday for build-up events, and tens of thousands of supporters are expected to attend.

At this time, voters will probably not reflect on the history of the ANC, but on its failures in recent years as we head towards the elections.

Mathekga says the ANC risks being displaced, and it is unlikely it will win future elections outright.

Recently, Fikile Mbalula admitted Zuma lied, and the ANC failed to hold him to account for it. Also, Jacob Zuma has joined a new party and won't be voting for the ruling party.

African National Congress (ANC) leadership in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on 6 January 2024 ahead of the party's 112th birthday celebrations. Picture: X/@GwedeMantashe1
African National Congress (ANC) leadership in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on 6 January 2024 ahead of the party's 112th birthday celebrations. Picture: X/@GwedeMantashe1

This is an admission from the secretary general that they went out of their way to defend the indefensible.

Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

For me it is just a question of if they are going to survive this election.

Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst



