SACP slams Zuma’s MK party ahead of 2024 elections

8 January 2024 12:48 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
South African Communist Party
Umkhonto we Sizwe
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

The South African Communist Party (SACP) is taking on Jacob Zuma’s MK party.

Clarence Ford speaks to Tshidi Madia, Associate Politics Editor at Eyewitness News.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

The SACP co-founded the original uMkhonto weSizwe 60 years ago, and says the real founders are turning in their graves over the MK party.

They have described it as a wolf in sheep’s clothing and accused former president Jacob Zuma of betraying the country and being an imposter.

The SACP has a long history of attacking Zuma.

Tshidi Madia, Associate Politics Editor - Eyewitness News

Madia says this new MK party and Zuma may have an impact in KwaZulu Natal but is unlikely to have a major impact at the polls.

She adds that those from the ANC showing support for this party are largely those with indictments on their names.

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the media under the banner of new party uMkhontho We Sizwe on 16 December 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ Eyewitness News
Former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the media under the banner of new party uMkhontho We Sizwe on 16 December 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ Eyewitness News

It is not necessarily glowing, respectable people who will go and build this new party.

Tshidi Madia, Associate Politics Editor - Eyewitness News

Those aligning with Zuma will also have to weigh up their options as there is a much smaller chance of them ending up in parliament.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SACP slams Zuma’s MK party ahead of 2024 elections




