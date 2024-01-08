[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators
Showmax’s latest crime documentary explores the behaviours of convicted South African sexual predators Dawie de Villiers and Michael O’Connor.
The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind the pair.
The documentary is produced by IdeaCandy, the agency behind ‘Devilsdorp’, ‘Steinheist’ and ‘Rosemary’s Hitlist’.
Former model boss de Villiers was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019 for raping and sexually assaulting several teenage girls between 2011 and 2012.
In 2021, with De Villiers in jail, a tip-off comes in to look into O’Connor, who claims to be a ‘good friend’ of the convict.
So, what do the pair have in common?
‘Convict Conman’ is now available to stream on Showmax.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vut1xM09lHw
