Gold One dismisses over 400 mine workers in wake of illegal strike
JOHANNESBURG - It’s a bitter start to the New Year at the Gold One Modder East operation in Springs following a jobs bloodbath.
Tempers have flared among workers after the mine released the names of 400 workers fired for staging an illegal strike last year.
A labour dispute over organising rights at the mine in Springs saw over 500 workers failing to resurface from an underground shaft.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) claimed it was a hostage situation, while rival, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), classified it as a voluntary sit-in.
The document, seen by Eyewitness News, is the medical exit schedule with the names of 401 workers.
By law, the mine is obliged to conduct a physical exam on workers within 30 days of their dismissal.
At the end of last year, the business instituted disciplinary hearings for all of the workers involved in the initial labour dispute.
Though the mine initially declared it a hostage situation staged by workers affiliated to AMCU, the company held all workers underground accountable.
They’re accused of staging a wildcat strike, endangering lives in the process and costing the company millions of rands.
The labour dispute turned deadly when an in-house investigator probing the matter was gunned down near his home.
Another official was badly injured underground during the second hostage drama.
Despite text messages from management scheduling medical exit exams, some workers say they are in the dark about the dismissals.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gold One dismisses over 400 mine workers in wake of illegal strike
