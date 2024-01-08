Prepaid vs contract: Knowing which phone deal best suits you
Lester Kiewit speaks to Old Mutual's Head of Financial Education, John Manyike.
Listen to the discussion below.
The debate around prepaid or contract phone deals is a tale as old as time.
Ultimately, it is all about your circumstances and what you can afford, says Manyike.
Contracts
Contracts come in handy for those looking for reliable connections, especially if you are running a business.
You want to be connected to your customers, continuing with prospecting and trying to get new customers.John Manyike, Head of Financial Education – Old Mutual
Contract options are also good for tech fundis who want to have the most up-to-date devices and gadgets as you can change your device every two to three years.
Like with anything, contracts do have a few cons that you should be aware of, says Manyike.
Some contracts may not be as cheap as people think especially if you are paying out-of-bundle rates.
You are also signed to a fixed term (24 or 36 months).
Prepaid
Prepaid is a more budget-friendly option, allowing customers to remain connected for as long as they recharge.
What you pay is what you get. You have no obligation of having to maintain a contract.John Manyike, Head of Financial Education – Old Mutual
If you can budget and save accordingly for as and when you need to buy a new device, there is nothing wrong with going the prepaid route.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Prepaid vs contract: Knowing which phone deal best suits you
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/pheelingsmedia/pheelingsmedia2004/pheelingsmedia200400086/144653562-close-up-of-woman-hands-using-laptop-checking-smart-phone-at-night-at-home.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Global heating may breach 1.5°C in 2024 – here’s what that could look like
2023 was Earth’s hottest year ever recorded, beating the previous record set in 2016 by a huge margin.Read More
2023 was the HOTTEST year ever recorded on Planet Earth
Global temperatures in 2023 were higher than any year since at least 1850.Read More
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'
By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions.Read More
Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds
The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the broader cryptocurrency industry, say local experts.Read More
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor
Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch during work on the roof (apparently not uncommon).Read More
New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024
Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust.Read More
Kodwa reaches out to Black Coffee online after 'severe travel accident'
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture made a post of X, formerly Twitter, wishing the DJ a speedy recovery.Read More
The best countries to visit on the South African rand
Travelling on the rand is not always doable, but there are a few affordable destinations you can visit with your South African salary.Read More
PEP Lay-by Buddy lets you anonymously help those in need
Good Samaritans have been making use of PEPs lay-by buddy system to pay for other’s goods.Read More