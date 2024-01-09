9 tips to help kids (and you) prep ahead for a successful school year
Gift Mhlophe, a Facilitator at Motsha Junior shares some insights around how parents can help their kids (and themselves) prepare for a successful school year. Listen below.
School starts on Wednesday 17 January in Gauteng (and next week in the Western Cape) but school preparations should start as soon as possible (like today), says Mhlophe.
Soon it will be back to early morning wake-up calls and homework, leaving the carefree holiday mode in the past - which might be a parent's biggest challenge.
Change and the transition back to routine is the biggest challenge. If holiday bed time was 11pm, start getting them to bed at 9pm or earlier, limit screen time and go back to school time boundaries.Gift Mhlophe, Facilitator - Motsha Junior
School prep starts with a simple conversation with your kids...
Don't tell them what to do, but have a conversation about what needs to be done together. The approach you use is important, don't be loud about it, but sit them down calmly and explain your concerns.Gift Mhlophe, Facilitator - Motsha Junior
Other tips to help your kids prep for academic success include:
1) Involve your kids in their back to school planning to get the academic energy flowing.
2) Implement term-by-term goal setting for the year - offer them a reward for planning and doing well for term one.
Reference their results from last year and discuss how their results can improve and what they need to do to get improved results.
3) Get involved but don't be too involved and allow them to gain independence and navigating new chapters on their own. For example, if they want to join school clubs this year, let them take the lead getting into the club and offer your support and encouragement along the way with your help readily available should they need it.
4) Communicate with the school and establish relationships with teachers so you know what's going on.
It's also important to help yourself as a parent to avoid stressing too much:
5) Plan early - hop onto back to school sales before January to avoid not sending your kids without the stationary they need that might be sold out with last-minute purchases.
6) Invest in that expensive school bag that prioritises functionality over a fashion statement.
7) Label their items because they will lose things.
8) Prioritise your child's mental health and well-being - regularly ask them how they're feeling about things and be prepared to act should things become too much for them.
9) Get involved, show up for them - go to school meetings, volunteer to be part of events, help with homework - being involved in their schooling career is about more than paying school fees.
Overall, it's simply just about being present.
Being involved impacts your child in so many ways. They see your support and contribution which can be encouraging for them. If they see their parents go the extra mile, they might want to do the same thing too and go the extra mile in their school work.Gift Mhlophe, Facilitator - Motsha Junior
Source : Pexels: Gustavo Fring
