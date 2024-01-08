Standard Bank cleared of any wrongdoing in currency manipulation case
JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Appeal Court has cleared Standard Bank of any wrongdoing in the decade-long currency manipulation case.
In a statement, Standard Bank said it welcomed Monday's decision by the court.
READ: South Africa fines Standard Chartered for currency manipulation
In the ruling, the court found that the case against Standard Bank "did not get out of the legal starting blocks".
Standard Bank was one of 28 local and international financial institutions investigated by the Competition Commission for manipulating rand and dollar foreign exchange rate transactions between 2007 and 2013.
This article first appeared on EWN : Standard Bank cleared of any wrongdoing in currency manipulation case
Source : https://www.facebook.com/StandardBankSA/photos/a.443321522614/10159380443557615
More from Business
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024
Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for December.Read More
These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023
South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies.Read More
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'
By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions.Read More
Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy.Read More
Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds
The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the broader cryptocurrency industry, say local experts.Read More
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor
Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch during work on the roof (apparently not uncommon).Read More
Software giant SAP to pay SA R2bn in restitution for Gupta era corruption
The German-based software company was first implicated in Gupta-linked corrupt contracts in 2017. And it owes South Africa more than restitution alone, says economist Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it?
The Electricity Minister says plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years don't meet SA's needs. The National Energy Development Institute's Prof. Sampson Mamphweli explains how a model bringing in the private sector could achieve the required 6 000km.Read More
China agrees to slash 'exorbitant' import tariffs on SA's unique rooibos
It's a win for the rooibos industry - Bruce Whitfield interviews SA Rooibos Council chairperson Martin Bergh.Read More
More from Local
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle
The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus.Read More
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys
A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) maintain the buoys that help save lives.Read More
Parents urged to be vigilant after 3 Limpopo kids suffocate to death inside car
Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a parked car at a village outside Tzaneen on Wednesday.Read More
Tutu statue with Palestinian-African scarf to be on display until Gaza ceasefire
The statue on the balcony of the soon-to-be-renamed Desmond and Leah Tutu house in Buitenkant Street in Cape Town is part of the foundation's ongoing protest against Israel's war on Gaza.Read More
6 ANC supporters die in bus crash en route to party's 112th celebrations
It’s understood the group was travelling in a bus from Limpopo to join other party supporters who are gathering in Mpumalanga for the ANC's 112th birthday rally.Read More
Competition Commission receives over 220 complaints of exorbitant uniform costs
'Every time we receive a complaint, we'll investigate it,' says Sithabiso Buthelezi, Senior Investigator for the commission.Read More
SA now has 28 million grant recipients – 4 times the number of taxpayers
“We have done a great deal in the provisioning of grants,” said Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANC’s birthday celebrations.Read More
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses'
Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel.Read More
Cele reveals 61 Saps firearms have been stolen every month while under his reign
1725 Saps firearms were stolen between April 2021 and July 2023.Read More