NUM appealing mass dismissal of Gold One mine workers
Ray White speaks with Mpho Phakedi, NUM Deputy General Secretary and Andrew Levy, Labour Analyst.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
In October last year over 500 miners were reportedly being held hostage at the Gold One mine in springs.
They were allegedly being held by members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) demanding representation at the mine.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and AMCU were locked in a meeting with the mine management to find a resolution and since then 401 miners have been dismissed because of illegal strike action.
Levy says that to fire this many workers at once does come with huge risks.
The reason mass dismissals are always a last resort is that you lose a lot of trained and skilled people.Andrew Levy, Labour Analyst
While a large company like Gold One will likely have taken on advice before taking this step, and would have followed process, he says it is understandable that NUM will choose to defend their workers.
Whatever plays out in the CCMA, the court, wherever it may be, it’s very unlikely that people would be reinstated if the process was faulty. It’s more likely they’d get some compensation but that will depend on the facts that emerge.Andrew Levy, Labour Analyst
Phakedi says that NUM does not believe Gold One has taken the right decision, and that certain processes have been overlooked.
He adds that they will be helping workers appeal against their dismissals.
We are hopeful that we should be able to bring them back through the process of appeal.Mpho Phakedi, Deputy General Secretary - NUM
More from Local
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle
The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus.Read More
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys
A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) maintain the buoys that help save lives.Read More
Parents urged to be vigilant after 3 Limpopo kids suffocate to death inside car
Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a parked car at a village outside Tzaneen on Wednesday.Read More
Tutu statue with Palestinian-African scarf to be on display until Gaza ceasefire
The statue on the balcony of the soon-to-be-renamed Desmond and Leah Tutu house in Buitenkant Street in Cape Town is part of the foundation's ongoing protest against Israel's war on Gaza.Read More
6 ANC supporters die in bus crash en route to party's 112th celebrations
It’s understood the group was travelling in a bus from Limpopo to join other party supporters who are gathering in Mpumalanga for the ANC's 112th birthday rally.Read More
Competition Commission receives over 220 complaints of exorbitant uniform costs
'Every time we receive a complaint, we'll investigate it,' says Sithabiso Buthelezi, Senior Investigator for the commission.Read More
SA now has 28 million grant recipients – 4 times the number of taxpayers
“We have done a great deal in the provisioning of grants,” said Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANC’s birthday celebrations.Read More
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses'
Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel.Read More
Cele reveals 61 Saps firearms have been stolen every month while under his reign
1725 Saps firearms were stolen between April 2021 and July 2023.Read More