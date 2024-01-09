A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus. 13 January 2024 6:30 PM
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) m... 13 January 2024 5:10 PM
Parents urged to be vigilant after 3 Limpopo kids suffocate to death inside car Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a par... 13 January 2024 10:52 AM
View all Local
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to retire from Parliament Writing to her party, the ANC, the veteran member said she would not continue as a member of the South African Parliament after th... 13 January 2024 12:42 PM
WATCH LIVE: ANC's 112th anniversary celebrations in Mbombela The African National Congress (ANC) is celebrating its 112th birthday celebration at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturda... 13 January 2024 10:45 AM
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am. 12 January 2024 11:55 AM
View all Politics
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024 Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for Decem... 13 January 2024 2:51 PM
These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023 South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies. 13 January 2024 1:27 PM
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!' By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions. 12 January 2024 9:12 AM
View all Business
Tips to handle the back-to-school first term jitters The new school year, whether in preschool, primary, or high school, can bring about changes such as a new teacher, classroom, play... 13 January 2024 3:37 PM
Heard of CHICKEN therapy? How benefits are turning older people's lives around 'Care centres reported a reduction in having to use anti-psychotic medication.' Award-winning programme HenPower is creatively eng... 13 January 2024 12:14 PM
How to psych yourself up for exercise: 'Consistency, a training partner & music' It’s that time of the year when a lot of people start thinking about going back to exercise, but for most finding the motivation c... 13 January 2024 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach The Stormers will host the Sale Sharks at DHL Cape Town Stadium this weekend. 12 January 2024 1:42 PM
Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January. 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
View all Sport
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus. 13 January 2024 6:30 PM
Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength Cantona James plays 17-year-old driver Ethan in the series 'Spinners'. 12 January 2024 2:54 PM
What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019. 11 January 2024 10:43 AM
View all Entertainment
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has b... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel Israel’s Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, maintained his country had a right to defend itself, and that if any genocide... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
View all Opinion
A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi

9 January 2024 9:53 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Songezo Zibi
independent candidate
2024 general elections
Rise Mzansi

'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Former news editor Songezo Zibi as its presidential candidate.

Ray White is joined by Boitumelo Mpakanyane, RISE Mzansi's Head of Internal Democracy.

Rise Mzansi logo. Picture: Twitter/@Makashule
Rise Mzansi logo. Picture: Twitter/@Makashule

As one of the newest new kids on South Africa's political block Rize Mzansi is taking a somewhat 'new' approach when it comes to their 2024 general elections campaign.

It's gathered various leaders in industry to be part of their independent candidate selection nominations process for the upcoming general election.

What we've realised in the crises that grips South African communities and societies is a leadership crisis.

Boitumelo Mpakanyane, Head of Internal Democracy - RISE Mzansi

We decided to take a step away from cadre deployment...and allow communities to directly nominate and appoint their public representatives.

Boitumelo Mpakanyane, Head of Internal Democracy - RISE Mzansi

What this approach does, says Mpakanyane, is create a greater degree of accountability between citizens and public representatives.

The party had an open candidate nomination process, which closed on 5 January 2024, with more than 400 nominations and applications received over the last few months.

In order to get 'new answers', we need new leaders, adds Mpakanyane.

He says the party enlisted the country's top minds to serve on its Independent Candidate Selection Nominations Committee.

To do the work of adjudicating and selecting the preliminary list of candidates that we deploy to the national assembly.

Boitumelo Mpakanyane, Head of Internal Democracy - RISE Mzansi

Among those active citizens enlisted by The Elexions Agency to serve on Rise Mzansi's Independent NomCom are Brigalia Bam former Chairperson at Independent Electoral Commission, political scientist Dr Sithembile Mbete, Neeshan Balton Civil Society Activist and Prof. Richard Calland.

Former news editor Songezo Zibi, officially launched Rise Mzansi in April last year.

The party plans to contest the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate.

RELATED: 'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party




9 January 2024 9:53 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Songezo Zibi
independent candidate
2024 general elections
Rise Mzansi

- Competitions
