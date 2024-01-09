ANC admits to lying to protect Zuma about the controversial 'fire pool'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Prof Levy Ndou, Political Analyst
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
The ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula confirmed what we all know, the ANC lied to protect Zuma around the Nkandla scandal.
He specifically mentioned the renovations done at Nkandla, with state funds, such as the controversial “fire pool.”
There is a clear difference between a fire extinguisher and a swimming pool.Levy Ndou, Political Analyst
Following this he issued a statement on X saying they did not lie; they were just upholding the rule of law until findings were made.
There is a clear trend in all of this. They were found not to have done the right thing by the cops, and justice Zondo said there should be further scrutiny and further accountability.Levy Ndou, Political Analyst
This admission comes after Zuma stated he would not be supporting the party in the 2024 elections.
Ndou says that the ANC will be forced to remove Jacob Zuma after this, despite him saying that he is not leaving the party.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANC admits to lying to protect Zuma about the controversial 'fire pool'
More from Local
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle
The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus.Read More
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys
A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) maintain the buoys that help save lives.Read More
Parents urged to be vigilant after 3 Limpopo kids suffocate to death inside car
Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a parked car at a village outside Tzaneen on Wednesday.Read More
Tutu statue with Palestinian-African scarf to be on display until Gaza ceasefire
The statue on the balcony of the soon-to-be-renamed Desmond and Leah Tutu house in Buitenkant Street in Cape Town is part of the foundation's ongoing protest against Israel's war on Gaza.Read More
6 ANC supporters die in bus crash en route to party's 112th celebrations
It’s understood the group was travelling in a bus from Limpopo to join other party supporters who are gathering in Mpumalanga for the ANC's 112th birthday rally.Read More
Competition Commission receives over 220 complaints of exorbitant uniform costs
'Every time we receive a complaint, we'll investigate it,' says Sithabiso Buthelezi, Senior Investigator for the commission.Read More
SA now has 28 million grant recipients – 4 times the number of taxpayers
“We have done a great deal in the provisioning of grants,” said Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANC’s birthday celebrations.Read More
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses'
Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel.Read More
Cele reveals 61 Saps firearms have been stolen every month while under his reign
1725 Saps firearms were stolen between April 2021 and July 2023.Read More
More from Politics
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to retire from Parliament
Writing to her party, the ANC, the veteran member said she would not continue as a member of the South African Parliament after the 2024 general elections.Read More
WATCH LIVE: ANC's 112th anniversary celebrations in Mbombela
The African National Congress (ANC) is celebrating its 112th birthday celebration at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday. ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the January 8 statement.Read More
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor
Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am.Read More
SACP regrets supporting Zuma, lambasts him as ‘counter-revolutionary’
Once one of his staunchest supporters, the SACP claimed Jacob Zuma pioneered State capture and allowed for government corruption to thrive during his tenure.Read More
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ
Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history
Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon
The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024.Read More
Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case
But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council’s veto on Gaza, saying it has an obligation under international law to prevent violence.Read More
Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt
ActionSA in a request to the IEC for an explanation of how the ANC was able to settle its R102 million debt with Ezulweni Investments, argued that the governing party might’ve contravened the Electoral Party Funding Act’s terms.Read More
DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air
Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating within the Higher Education Department and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.Read More