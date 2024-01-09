Beware! Criminals are STILL stealing VW headlights
Lester Kiewit speaks to motoring journalist, Ernest Page.
Listen to the discussion below.
While the crime trend of stealing the headlights from Volkswagen (VW) vehicles is not new, the trend does not seem to be letting up anytime soon.
All it takes is a minute or two and both of your vehicle’s headlights could disappear.
Page says this crime trend results from the parts being easy to remove and the vehicle’s popularity.
Over the last year, the VW Polo has been the best-selling car month-on-month in South Africa.
Page adds that because an original part replacement can set the owner back anywhere between R20,000 to R30,000 (if they are not insured), they will often turn to resellers and third-party sellers.
Now you’ve got this quagmire of a situation where it is easy to take out and there is a massive demand… As soon as something becomes popular on the street, something that can be easily sold, this is going to happen.Ernest Page, motoring journalist
This crime trend has remained steady in Johannesburg but seems to now be moving down to Cape Town.
Page says VW South Africa has previously said they are aware of the problem and are working towards finding a solution.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Beware! Criminals are STILL stealing VW headlights
Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Volkswagen_Polo#/media/File:2011_Volkswagen_Polo_S_60_1.2_Front.jpg
More from Local
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle
The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus.Read More
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys
A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) maintain the buoys that help save lives.Read More
Parents urged to be vigilant after 3 Limpopo kids suffocate to death inside car
Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a parked car at a village outside Tzaneen on Wednesday.Read More
Tutu statue with Palestinian-African scarf to be on display until Gaza ceasefire
The statue on the balcony of the soon-to-be-renamed Desmond and Leah Tutu house in Buitenkant Street in Cape Town is part of the foundation's ongoing protest against Israel's war on Gaza.Read More
6 ANC supporters die in bus crash en route to party's 112th celebrations
It’s understood the group was travelling in a bus from Limpopo to join other party supporters who are gathering in Mpumalanga for the ANC's 112th birthday rally.Read More
Competition Commission receives over 220 complaints of exorbitant uniform costs
'Every time we receive a complaint, we'll investigate it,' says Sithabiso Buthelezi, Senior Investigator for the commission.Read More
SA now has 28 million grant recipients – 4 times the number of taxpayers
“We have done a great deal in the provisioning of grants,” said Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANC’s birthday celebrations.Read More
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses'
Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel.Read More
Cele reveals 61 Saps firearms have been stolen every month while under his reign
1725 Saps firearms were stolen between April 2021 and July 2023.Read More