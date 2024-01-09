



CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has on Tuesday laid criminal charges against Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande at the Cape Town Central Police Station following corruption allegations against him.

Nzimande alongside his party, the South African Communist Party, and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chair Ernest Khosa - are accused of receiving kickbacks for tenders from NSFAS service providers.

Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating within the Higher Education Department and NSFAS.

📺 [WATCH] The DA takes decisive action against NSFAS student funding corruption by laying charges against Minister Blade Nzimande.



Leaked recordings revealed that the ANC’s tentacles of corruption are targeting student funding through corrupt tenders.



👥 @Siviwe_G x @K_Khakhau pic.twitter.com/ifTjQbYudD ' Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 9, 2024

The DA has also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Nzimande and for the Special Investigative Unit to probe the allegations.

However, Nzimande has rubbished the claims - adding that he's willing to cooperate with any investigation against him.

Referring to Monday’s media briefing regarding the corruption claims, the DA said: “Nzimande squandered his opportunity to take the public into his confidence.”

The party added that the minister “provided no evidence to contradict OUTA’s allegations and assure vulnerable students who depend on NSFAS or the public at large that he hasn’t willfully risked their futures to enrich himself and his comrades”.

ALSO READ:

This article first appeared on EWN : DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air