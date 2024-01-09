Guilt by way of omission says OUTA: Why Nzimande ought to be given the boot
Clarence Ford speaks to Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO, Wayne Duvenage about the allegations.
As calls mount for the President to fire Blade Nzimande over corruption allegations against him, the Higher Education Minister says he won't be resigning.
Nzimande and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chair Ernest Khosa are accused of receiving bribes worth millions of rands from NSFAS service providers.
Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) leaked a series of recordings alleging there's a corruption scheme operating within the Higher Education Department and NSFAS.
But the minister says stepping down from his position is the last thing on his mind: "I'm not going to resign...why should I resign? Someone mentioned my name. Ministers names are dropped everywhere...almost all the time."
Duvenage says the recordings clearly indicate the minister was aware of the alleged corruption.
We are saying that from those recordings it seems very clear to us that the minister is aware.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
It is highly irregular, wrong and illegal for the chairpersons of boards to be meeting with service providers in this way, this is how corruption takes place.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
If you listen to those recordings, there are very clear indications of services and favours that have been passed on.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
The chairperson is not negating it or denying it, he's acknowledging it in those conversations.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Nzimande says he's planning to meet with the president to share his side of the story.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Guilt by way of omission says OUTA: Why Nzimande ought to be given the boot
