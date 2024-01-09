What matrics should consider when taking a gap year
Clarence Ford speaks to Atelisha Harilal, Head of Marketing and Student Recruitment at STADIO.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
There are several reasons why a matriculant may not want to immediately start their tertiary education journey.
One major reason is financial constraints, and matriculants may want or need to earn some money before they further their studies.
Choosing whether to study or take a gap year can be a difficult decision, but there are some benefits to both options.
Taking a gap year can give someone a much-needed break from more than a decade of schooling and allow them to gain some real-world experience.
However, there is also the risk of breaking their momentum, which can make it more difficult to get back into studying.
Harilal says that if someone does take a gap year, it is important to use that year productively and have a structured plan.
It is important that when we take a gap year, it is not merely that we did not make a choice and we are stuck.Atelisha Harilal, Head of Marketing and Student Recruitment - STADIO
In a gap year, you can spend some time volunteering, job shadowing, taking short courses, or doing part-time work.
In addition to this, you can use this time to travel and gain some experience of the world outside of the space you have grown up in.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What matrics should consider when taking a gap year
