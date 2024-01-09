Pandemic led to a massive drop in pupils repeating grades





Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Servaas van der Berg, Professor of Economics at Stellenbosch University.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

A recent study out of Stellenbosch University found that significantly fewer pupils had to repeat grades 10 and 11 in 2020 compared to 2019.

In early 2020, we saw a major change to schooling after the pandemic forced everyone to move online.

Van der Berg says that pupils lost a large portion of their year due to the pandemic and as a result, schools became more lenient in their grading.

Only the work that was covered in class was tested, and tests played a smaller role. Servaas van der Berg, Professor of Economics at Stellenbosch University

He adds that there were fewer dropouts and more pupils passing matric after this.

The question now would be to see how these pupils cope both in higher education and the workforce moving forward.

