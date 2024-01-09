Pandemic led to a massive drop in pupils repeating grades
Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Servaas van der Berg, Professor of Economics at Stellenbosch University.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
A recent study out of Stellenbosch University found that significantly fewer pupils had to repeat grades 10 and 11 in 2020 compared to 2019.
In early 2020, we saw a major change to schooling after the pandemic forced everyone to move online.
Van der Berg says that pupils lost a large portion of their year due to the pandemic and as a result, schools became more lenient in their grading.
Only the work that was covered in class was tested, and tests played a smaller role.Servaas van der Berg, Professor of Economics at Stellenbosch University
He adds that there were fewer dropouts and more pupils passing matric after this.
The question now would be to see how these pupils cope both in higher education and the workforce moving forward.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pandemic led to a massive drop in pupils repeating grades
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49492185_test.html
More from Local
Nzimande: New funding model's phase 1 to assist 47% of 'missing middle' students
A R3.8 billion budget has been set aside for the 2024 academic year for students who have a household income of more than R350,000 said Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande on Sunday.Read More
How Takalani Sesame tackles issues of consent for children
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mari Payne, Mari Payne Deputy Managing Director for Sesame Workshop South Africa about Empowering Children: Teaching Consent, Belonging, and Identity for a Brighter FutureRead More
'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000 at the age of 19.Read More
DA to Ramaphosa: Commission independent audit of social grant recipient database
This follows recent revelations of irregular and improper payments of social grants to undeserving beneficiaries, including R140 million paid to more than 70,000 deceased beneficiaries over the past three financial years.Read More
Three more lives lost as heavy rains continue to batter parts of KZN
KZN COGTA said that in the latest fatalities, at least two motorists were swept away in their cars.Read More
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle
The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus.Read More
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys
A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) maintain the buoys that help save lives.Read More
Parents urged to be vigilant after 3 Limpopo kids suffocate to death inside car
Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a parked car at a village outside Tzaneen on Wednesday.Read More
Tutu statue with Palestinian-African scarf to be on display until Gaza ceasefire
The statue on the balcony of the soon-to-be-renamed Desmond and Leah Tutu house in Buitenkant Street in Cape Town is part of the foundation's ongoing protest against Israel's war on Gaza.Read More