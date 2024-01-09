Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words





The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants.

This week Whitfield talked to regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less.

It's written by the founders of media startups Axios and Politico - Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz.

The book has got 27 291 words, and it will take you 104 minutes to read. It's that quick. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The beauty is that the people who wrote this book all come from a magazine or writing background. VandeHei was writing for Time, Allen was writing for Washington Post, Schwartz was writing for Politico... and for each one of those, brevity has truly become an obsession now, because never before in human history have people been able to spew out more words through more media with more velocity. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The important thing to note is, no matter what you do, 50-60% of the average employee's time is spent on communication of some sort, and if you haven't had training in this you probably will not do well... and I think this book is a nice, brief form of training. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The key is this: if you had to get things as sharp as you can, you probably could do that by following very few key rules, and the key rules of smart brevity. For example, you could say 'you can do a lot more with less' or you could simply say 'do more with less'. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

If short is shallow, it's just bad communication. It's got to be short and clear. The golden rule is that you've got to write for your audience. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

Brevity is confidence. Length is fear.

This is the guiding principle of Smart Brevity, a communication formula built by Axios journalists to prioritize essential news and information, explain its impact and deliver it in a concise and visual format. Now, the co-founders of Axios have created an essential guide for communicating effectively and efficiently using Smart Brevity—think Strunk and White’s Elements of Style for the digital age.

In SMART BREVITY: The Power of Saying More with Less, Axios co-founders Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, and Roy Schwartz teach readers how to say more with less in virtually any format. They also share communications lessons learned from their decades of experience in media, business and communications.

