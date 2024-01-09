Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth
Bruce Whitfield interviews Georgina Crouth, associate editor at Business Maverick.
Woolworths has clarified that it's only WCafés that will be going cashless from 16 January.
This followed an outcry on social media from Woolies customers who are opposed to the idea of not being able to pay for purchases with hard cash.
Context is everything champs. Lolzzzz#woolworths pic.twitter.com/XR4bX3mCtH' Garth Breytenbach (@poormanscaviar) January 7, 2024
In an article for Business Maverick, associate editor Georgina Crouth points out that while cash might be legal tender in the country, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) says merchants are not obliged to accept cash.
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Crouth says she was surprised that Woolies regulars were actually so surprised that the retailer wanted to go cashless.
Not only is it the way of the world right now, it is ALSO the way of South Africa she notes.
Believe it or not, South Africa actually has a strategy in terms of going cashless by 2030. The Payments Association is investigating options there... We do have people shunning cash in favour of card and other non-cash payments because, as you say, it just makes sense.Georgina Crouth, Associate Editor - Business Maverick
There is a huge security risk to cash; it's also expensive... and just cumbersome... People are preferring to use cards and the market's responding to that.Georgina Crouth, Associate Editor - Business Maverick
Crouth sees the Woolies customer 'outrage' as a storm in a teacup.
RELATED: Informal economy rapidly moving away from cash
It's not only Woolworths and other big retailers like Shoprite Checkers experimenting with a cashless and also cashierless environment, she emphasizes.
In the townships we are also seeing that there's a definite shift towards using cards at spaza shops and at shebeens, because there's less of a security risk. People don't want to have to be forced to tuck money into their underwear so that they don't get robbed. It's just so much safer when you take your card or you have an app on your phone.Georgina Crouth, Associate Editor - Business Maverick
Click here for a comparison of developments in other countries and scroll up to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lightfieldstudios/lightfieldstudios2102/lightfieldstudios210205202/163913434-partial-view-of-man-holding-cup-of-coffee-and-credit-card-near-payment-terminal-in-hands-of-waitress.jpg
More from Business
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024
Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for December.Read More
These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023
South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies.Read More
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'
By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions.Read More
Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy.Read More
Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds
The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the broader cryptocurrency industry, say local experts.Read More
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor
Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch during work on the roof (apparently not uncommon).Read More
Software giant SAP to pay SA R2bn in restitution for Gupta era corruption
The German-based software company was first implicated in Gupta-linked corrupt contracts in 2017. And it owes South Africa more than restitution alone, says economist Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it?
The Electricity Minister says plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years don't meet SA's needs. The National Energy Development Institute's Prof. Sampson Mamphweli explains how a model bringing in the private sector could achieve the required 6 000km.Read More
China agrees to slash 'exorbitant' import tariffs on SA's unique rooibos
It's a win for the rooibos industry - Bruce Whitfield interviews SA Rooibos Council chairperson Martin Bergh.Read More
More from Local
Nzimande: New funding model's phase 1 to assist 47% of 'missing middle' students
A R3.8 billion budget has been set aside for the 2024 academic year for students who have a household income of more than R350,000 said Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande on Sunday.Read More
How Takalani Sesame tackles issues of consent for children
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mari Payne, Mari Payne Deputy Managing Director for Sesame Workshop South Africa about Empowering Children: Teaching Consent, Belonging, and Identity for a Brighter FutureRead More
'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000 at the age of 19.Read More
DA to Ramaphosa: Commission independent audit of social grant recipient database
This follows recent revelations of irregular and improper payments of social grants to undeserving beneficiaries, including R140 million paid to more than 70,000 deceased beneficiaries over the past three financial years.Read More
Three more lives lost as heavy rains continue to batter parts of KZN
KZN COGTA said that in the latest fatalities, at least two motorists were swept away in their cars.Read More
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle
The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus.Read More
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys
A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) maintain the buoys that help save lives.Read More
Parents urged to be vigilant after 3 Limpopo kids suffocate to death inside car
Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a parked car at a village outside Tzaneen on Wednesday.Read More
Tutu statue with Palestinian-African scarf to be on display until Gaza ceasefire
The statue on the balcony of the soon-to-be-renamed Desmond and Leah Tutu house in Buitenkant Street in Cape Town is part of the foundation's ongoing protest against Israel's war on Gaza.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Dealing with romantic crushes in the workplace
A survey conducted by Forbes has revealed that over 60% of adults have had an office romance.Read More
Pattern baldness: 'It is unfortunately an ongoing progressive problem'
Pattern baldness affects nearly half of all men and a quarter of all women by the age of 50.Read More
'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000 at the age of 19.Read More
Has your pension fund dropped in value? Here's why...
Pension funds may decline due to various factors, affecting retirees and future pensioners financially.Read More
Joburg Film Festival 2024: 'Inspiring storytelling and celebrating legends'
The much-anticipated festival, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals and cinema enthusiasts, aims to celebrate storytelling through the art of film.Read More
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle
The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus.Read More
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys
A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) maintain the buoys that help save lives.Read More
Tips to handle the back-to-school first term jitters
The new school year, whether in preschool, primary, or high school, can bring about changes such as a new teacher, classroom, playground, friends, and rules, which can be unsettling for some children.Read More
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024
Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for December.Read More
Heard of CHICKEN therapy? How benefits are turning older people's lives around
'Care centres reported a reduction in having to use anti-psychotic medication.' Award-winning programme HenPower is creatively engaging older people in hen keeping to promote well-being and reduce loneliness.Read More