Rand-rigging charges: 'Another case of SA shooting itself in the foot'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, director and portfolio manager at Denker Capital.
Major South African and international banks have been cleared of manipulating the rand by the Competition Appeal Court (CAC).
The charges were brought against 28 banks by the Competition Commission, after years of investigation.
The court found that the competition watchdog had failed to gather sufficient evidence to implicate most of these institutions in currency manipulation.
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight into the long-running saga from Kokkie Kooyman, director and portfolio manager at Denker Capital.
Related stories:
Standard Bank cleared of any wrongdoing in currency manipulation case
SA fines Standard Chartered R42+ million for rand/dollar manipulation, years on
Kooyman says it came as no surprise that the charges against most of the accused banks were thrown out.
He describes the case as 'one that could never be won'.
It is just another case of South Africa, or the authorities, shooting themselves in the foot... In fact the verdict also says part of the problem was the framing or how the case was brought, in that it was trying to allege that the 28 banks co-ordinated the activities to participate in a single over-arching conspiracy... so in other words, cartel activity.Kokkie Kooyman, Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
To prove that these 28 institutions worked together over a period of six years with the single aim of manipulating the currency is just impossible to prove, Kooyman reiterates.
It seems the Commission could have made a case instead of individual transactions that might have been involved, he says.
The tool that was used, according to the Competition Commission, was the Bloomberg chatrooms... But then it is individual clients who might lose out because the trade of bank A and bank B agree on a price for efficiency's sake, or for profit's sake... but not 28 banks consistently colluding to manipulate the rand.Kokkie Kooyman, Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
Unfortunately the popular press and our ministers in Cabinet then immediately made it that the banks were responsible for the collapse of the rand over the last six years.Kokkie Kooyman, Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
Multi-national bank Standard Chartered was the most recent to cough up and pay a fine, but Kooyman believes this was simply a case of finding a way to get the case off their backs.
Look, there might have been cases where Standard Chartered indeed with individual traders were complicit in setting a price... but, it wasn't conduct agreed to or allowed by the banks themselves, and the Competition Commission should rather probe that.Kokkie Kooyman, Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
I don't think anybody in the industry ever thought that the banks would be found guilty, or that the fines would be onerous. I think more it was the damage to the reputation of banks because it cements the attitude out there that banks or the large institutions are always out to get us as the common man, which is not true.Kokkie Kooyman, Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
Scroll up to listen to Kooyman's analysis
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand-rigging charges: 'Another case of SA shooting itself in the foot'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa_rand.html
More from Business
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024
Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for December.Read More
These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023
South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies.Read More
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'
By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions.Read More
Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy.Read More
Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds
The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the broader cryptocurrency industry, say local experts.Read More
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor
Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch during work on the roof (apparently not uncommon).Read More
Software giant SAP to pay SA R2bn in restitution for Gupta era corruption
The German-based software company was first implicated in Gupta-linked corrupt contracts in 2017. And it owes South Africa more than restitution alone, says economist Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it?
The Electricity Minister says plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years don't meet SA's needs. The National Energy Development Institute's Prof. Sampson Mamphweli explains how a model bringing in the private sector could achieve the required 6 000km.Read More
China agrees to slash 'exorbitant' import tariffs on SA's unique rooibos
It's a win for the rooibos industry - Bruce Whitfield interviews SA Rooibos Council chairperson Martin Bergh.Read More
More from Local
Nzimande: New funding model's phase 1 to assist 47% of 'missing middle' students
A R3.8 billion budget has been set aside for the 2024 academic year for students who have a household income of more than R350,000 said Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande on Sunday.Read More
How Takalani Sesame tackles issues of consent for children
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mari Payne, Mari Payne Deputy Managing Director for Sesame Workshop South Africa about Empowering Children: Teaching Consent, Belonging, and Identity for a Brighter FutureRead More
'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000 at the age of 19.Read More
DA to Ramaphosa: Commission independent audit of social grant recipient database
This follows recent revelations of irregular and improper payments of social grants to undeserving beneficiaries, including R140 million paid to more than 70,000 deceased beneficiaries over the past three financial years.Read More
Three more lives lost as heavy rains continue to batter parts of KZN
KZN COGTA said that in the latest fatalities, at least two motorists were swept away in their cars.Read More
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle
The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus.Read More
Theft of a Pink Buoy can cost a life: How to help report & recover stolen buoys
A number of of Pink Rescue Buoys were stolen over the holiday season - how you can help the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) maintain the buoys that help save lives.Read More
Parents urged to be vigilant after 3 Limpopo kids suffocate to death inside car
Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are believed to have suffocated after they were trapped in a parked car at a village outside Tzaneen on Wednesday.Read More
Tutu statue with Palestinian-African scarf to be on display until Gaza ceasefire
The statue on the balcony of the soon-to-be-renamed Desmond and Leah Tutu house in Buitenkant Street in Cape Town is part of the foundation's ongoing protest against Israel's war on Gaza.Read More