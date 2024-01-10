French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow
Bruce Whitfield interviews investment analyst and market commentator Chris Gilmour.
2023 was a tough year for consumers, with food prices in particular shooting up with no seeming end in sight.
At the same time retailers were under pressure from a number of quarters, with some stating they'd done everything possible not to pass the cost on to their customers.
RELATED: Woolies hasn't passed on any loadshedding costs to consumer, says CEO
Bruce Whitfield asks whether local supermarket chains are prepared to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, as in the recent case of France's Carrefour.
The multi-national retail giant announced it was pulling PepsiCo products from its shelves in four European countries in protest against climbing costs.
Carrefour is reported as saying it would display signs saying the brands would no longer be stocked "due to unacceptable price increases".
RELATED: Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices
It's an unusual step for any retailer to take, comments investment analyst and market commentator Chris Gilmour, but in this case he believes Carrefour are doing the right thing.
He notes that the situation is different in South Africa, where the ability to substitute any boycotted products would be more constrained.
They do have this kind of symbiotic relationship around the world - the supplier supplies the goods to the retailer and the retailer then supplies it to the consumer. But you've had this ongoing situation for many years where the retailers are quite often are accused by the competition authorities of price gouging, when in fact they're not.Chris Gilmour, Investment Analyst
In France and in the rest of Europe, the amount of substitution, the amount of own brand products that can fill the gap left by Pepsi and other big branded products, is much much higher than it is in South Africa. Here you've got maybe a penetration of 20-25% in total. In the UK and Europe, and America, it's closer to 50%.Chris Gilmour, Investment Analyst
This means that local retailers probably are not able to push back against suppliers, Gilmour concludes.
"They just don't have the size and the gravitas to do what Carrefour has done."
He also notes that the profit margins of big multi-nationals like Pepsi are opaque, in contrast to local outfits.
It's easy to fire salvos at these multi-nationals and say 'they're making massive profits, let's boycott them'. With the local guys, the likes of AGI and so on, you can see their margins... and you can see that they've been taking on lots of strain in the past year or two.Chris Gilmour, Investment Analyst
Scroll up to listen to Gilmour's analysis
Related:
Consumer price inflation shoots up in Sept, putting Reserve Bank under pressure
CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 monthsst-block-14
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2018/11/08/11/13/grocery-3802358960720.jpg
More from Business
SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it?
The Electricity Minister says plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years don't meet SA's needs. The National Energy Development Institute's Prof. Sampson Mamphweli explains how a model bringing in the private sector could achieve the required 6 000km.Read More
China agrees to slash 'exorbitant' import tariffs on SA's unique rooibos
It's a win for the rooibos industry - Bruce Whitfield interviews SA Rooibos Council chairperson Martin Bergh.Read More
Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money
Citadel Investment Services' Maarten Ackerman shares valuable tips on how to invest your money in challenging times.Read More
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'
You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.Read More
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess
Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators.Read More
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth
A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless society.Read More
Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words
Ian Mann reviews 'Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less', by the creators of media companies Axios and Politico.Read More
Rand-rigging charges: 'Another case of SA shooting itself in the foot'
The competition watchdog's charges against 28 banks have largely collapsed in court - Denker Capital's Kokkie Kooyman says this is a case that could never have been won.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] ‘University fee increases are unavoidable’ – Universities SA CEO
Universities across South Africa are set to see increases in tuition and residence fees.Read More
POPCRU claims nationalising traffic enforcement would improve service nationwide
The Police & Prisons Civil Rights Union wants provisional traffic police departments to be reformed into one national department.Read More
New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024
Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust.Read More
Maimane for president? ‘The country can't be run by thugs, racists or dictators’
Mmusi Maimane has taken to social media to announce that he is ready to be president of this country.Read More
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ
Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel.Read More
SA has ‘strong case’ on protecting Gazans from Israeli military action: Expert
On Thursday, South Africa in its genocide case against Israel is expected to try and persuade the International Court of Justice to put in place provisional measures to protect the Palestinian people living in Gaza.Read More
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza?
South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza.Read More
Flooding, strong winds, lightning on the cards for Gauteng, FS & Mpumalanga
A Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng has been issued by the South African Weather Service, which could potentially lead to some areas being flooded.Read More
The world zeroes in on SA's genocide case against Israel at the ICJ
South Africa is set to appeal to the UN’s top court to issue an order for Israel to halt military operations in Gaza, and to allow for humanitarian aid to reach the thousands of Palestinians displaced by its war with Hamas.Read More
SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it?
The Electricity Minister says plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years don't meet SA's needs. The National Energy Development Institute's Prof. Sampson Mamphweli explains how a model bringing in the private sector could achieve the required 6 000km.Read More
More from Lifestyle
New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024
Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust.Read More
Kodwa reaches out to Black Coffee online after 'severe travel accident'
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture made a post of X, formerly Twitter, wishing the DJ a speedy recovery.Read More
The best countries to visit on the South African rand
Travelling on the rand is not always doable, but there are a few affordable destinations you can visit with your South African salary.Read More
PEP Lay-by Buddy lets you anonymously help those in need
Good Samaritans have been making use of PEPs lay-by buddy system to pay for other’s goods.Read More
What sunscreen is best? A dermatologist offers advice on protecting your skin
Sunburn is to be avoided at all costs, says dermatologist Bianca Tod.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 10 January 2024
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Black Coffee recovering after being involved in 'severe travel accident'
It's understood that the renowned DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight on his way to a scheduled appearance in Mar del Plata.Read More
Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money
Citadel Investment Services' Maarten Ackerman shares valuable tips on how to invest your money in challenging times.Read More
Can I return my gifts without a receipt? (& other post-festive consumer issues)
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler to tackle several common post-festive consumer rights issues.Read More
Is LinkedIn the newest dating app?
It seems more people are turning to LinkedIn to find love.Read More