SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it?





Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Sampson Mamphweli, head of the Energy Secretariat at the South African National Energy Development Institute.

"It sounds like a shambles. It sounds like appalling planning and contingency planning."

That's Bruce Whitfield commenting on the Electricity Minister's statement that Eskom plans to build 1 400km of power lines over the next three years, but that we actually need 6 000 kms' worth of new transmission.

Picture: @sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told journalists this week that the delivery of required new transmission infrastructure MUST be sped up to meet the country's needs.

Considering the current state of the power utility, how will Eskom manage this?

Whitfield gets some insight from Professor Sampson Mamphweli, head of the Energy Secretariat at the South African National Energy Development Institute.

[Live] Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa updates on the #EnergyActionPlan https://t.co/5kQRP7cOEf ' South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 9, 2024

Prof. Mamphwel sketches the background to the dire state of not only our generation but also transmission capacity.

In short, while there is a transmission backlog of about 14 000 kms, Eskom can afford only to build 1 400 kms over the next 3 years. And what we need over this period is 6 000 kms.

What happened was Eskom was warned through the White Paper on Renewable Energy published way back in 2003, and then they focused more on the new generation capacity which was the Medupi and Kusile new build programme... Most of the challenges associated with those were basically resolved now under the current administration led by President Ramaphosa, otherwise we could have been in a worse situation. Prof. Sampson Mamphweli, South African National Energy Development Institute

There was nothing planned on the transmission grid part of things, and government and Eskom woke up to reailse that we really need this grid capacity... Eskom came up with a grid expansion programme... They did some work here and there, but some of the infrastructure is now old, it needs to be maintained and so on... All that adds to the 14 000 kms that Eskom needs to build now. Prof. Sampson Mamphweli, South African National Energy Development Institute

How will Eskom pull off just the 6 000 kms of power lines that need to be built over the next three years and where will it get the money?

Mamphweli notes that the Minister is working on a plan that he's presented to Cabinet and will take back to them once the required tweaks have been made.

He expects Ramokgopa to present various models for consideration, leaning towards the approval of the 'build, operate and transfer' model.

I've heard the Minister talk a lot about tapping into private sector liquidity, and the only way to do it is to go for this model where the private sector will come in and build the power lines, and then operate them charging Eskom or government for a particular period. It can be ten years, it can be 15 years, 20 years... depending on when they will reach their break-even point or when hey will get their return on investment... Prof. Sampson Mamphweli, South African National Energy Development Institute

They can then transfer that infrastructure back, through either government or through Eskom, and then the infrastructure can be used for the rest of its life, giving the benefits to the nation as well. Prof. Sampson Mamphweli, South African National Energy Development Institute

That is the only model I see that involves the private sector if we are to tap into its liquidity. Otherwise the other model could be government must find money and go for the normal tenders and then build the infrastructure which can take long, and it can have so many other challenges. Prof. Sampson Mamphweli, South African National Energy Development Institute

Scroll up to listen to the conversation

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it?