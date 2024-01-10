Streaming issues? Report here
China agrees to slash 'exorbitant' import tariffs on SA's unique rooibos

10 January 2024 9:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Rooibos
Rooibos tea
The Money Show
Ebrahim Patel
Bruce Whitfield
South African Rooibos Council
Martin Bergh
import tariffs
DTIC

It's a win for the rooibos industry - Bruce Whitfield interviews SA Rooibos Council chairperson Martin Bergh.
© Marek Uliasz/123rf.com
© Marek Uliasz/123rf.com

Some good news this week for the rooibos industry - China has agreed to slash its tariffs on imports of the uniquely South African product by more than half.

Previous tariffs ranging from 15% to 30% which will now be reduced to 6%, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) said in a statement.

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, the board chair of the South African Rooibos Council (SARC) says the current tariff is in fact 30%.

Martin Bergh describes this as "absolutely exorbitant and extortionist".

While they're happy about the move, he notes there are other challenges holding up increased exports to China.

While SA's been supplying the country for a long time, the numbers show it makes up just 3-4% of total rooibos exports.

Getting your product through Chinese customs has been particularly trying... so at the moment imports into China are 300-odd tons out of a total export from South Africa of 9 000 tons... If the whole importing structure changes, and if the port authorities become more amenable, if the 6% is implemented properly, we hope that will go up significantly.

Martin Bergh, Chair - Rooibos Council

He says rooibos is still a small industry globally, and virtually all other countries bar China have NO tariff on the product.

Does the Council see the substantial drop in tariff costs leading to an uptake among Chinese consumers as prices will surely come down?

On average the price to China is most probably $4 per kg, so to the Chinese customer it could be 25% in rough numbers. The price of rooibos is mostly determined by supply and demand from the supply side, and the demand side is fairly price in-elastic, so obviously the price to the Chinese importer who'lll be the packer/brander/distributor in China, will go down...

Martin Bergh, Chair - Rooibos Council

Whether his price to the consumer goes down we will see in time, and whether that will lead to higher consumption of rooibos we will see in even more time. We certainly hope so.

Martin Bergh, Chair - Rooibos Council

Right now Japan is the biggest importer of rooibos, accounting for around 35% of exports from South Africa.

It is followed by Germany, which accounts for less than half that amount.

To hear more, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : China agrees to slash 'exorbitant' import tariffs on SA's unique rooibos




