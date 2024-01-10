Sipho Hotstix Mabuse on Dr Peter Magubane: 'It was a privilege to know him'





John Perlman spoke to legendary South African musician, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse.

Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.

Renowned photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist, Dr Peter Magubane was laid to rest on Wednesday.

He passed away peacefully on New Year's Eve at his home at the age of 91.

Magubane has been praised for his work in documenting the history of apartheid.

He was also the personal photographer of the late former president, Nelson Mandela.

The late photographer Dr Peter Magubane. Picture: X/@GovernmentZA

Magubane was a significant figure in South Africa's cultural life and documented the music, arts and more during the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Mabuse says Magubane was a lover of music, particularly jazz.

He belonged to the golden era of journalism. Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Musician

I was somewhat even privileged to have known him beyond the music. Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Musician

We appreciated him whether the system did or not, it mattered not. It is the people that must determine, it is the people who would define a person's contribution to society. Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Musician