'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon
Tony Leon joins John Maytham to consider South Africa's history of the efforts of liberation movements to topple a government.
Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.
Former leader of the Democratic Alliance, Tony Leon recently penned a column on News24 titled 'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years. Will SA join the club in 2024?'
In the article, Leon writes: "Imagine you headed operations for a liberation army, seeking to overthrow an oppressive state and the cruel overlords who helmed it. What would you target, and which metrics would gauge your movement’s success in toppling the government which was your avowed enemy?"
Leon lists frequent electricity cuts, disruption of the water supply in major areas and possibly contamination, burning down symbolic government buildings and increasing incidents of serious assault and rape as some of the tactics.
He goes on to say that these tactics "were achieved not by the liberation army during the struggle but in the thirty years, accelerating in the past twelve months, after the struggle ended."
As South Africans continue to battle several problems, this year's election has been described as the most important since 1994 - especially for the ANC.
On whether this election will be the governing party's downfall, Leon says it all depends on how angry citizens are.
We simply don't know the gauge of disappointment and whether people are going to change their vote or not vote.Tony Leon, Former DA leader
The biggest variable will be are enough people fed up to go and cast a vote for someone else.Tony Leon, Former DA leader
The biggest single game changer here I think, I might be wrong, is the electricity blackouts. Everyone feels it, from all sectors and there's no sustainable plan for an immediate fix of that. It's the one issue, of several, the ANC can't blame on the apartheid past and people know that.Tony Leon, Former DA leader
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon
Source : AFP
More from Politics
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ
Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history
Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case
But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council’s veto on Gaza, saying it has an obligation under international law to prevent violence.Read More
Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt
ActionSA in a request to the IEC for an explanation of how the ANC was able to settle its R102 million debt with Ezulweni Investments, argued that the governing party might’ve contravened the Electoral Party Funding Act’s terms.Read More
DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air
Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating within the Higher Education Department and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.Read More
A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi
'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Former news editor Songezo Zibi as its presidential candidate.Read More
ANC admits to lying to protect Zuma about the controversial 'fire pool'
The ANC admitted that they lied to protect former president Jacob Zuma, after he turned his back on the party.Read More
ANC much stronger now, says Ramaphosa
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said its renewal programme had successfully rooted out members who were pulling the organisation backwards.Read More
SACP slams Zuma’s MK party ahead of 2024 elections
The South African Communist Party (SACP) is taking on Jacob Zuma’s MK party.Read More