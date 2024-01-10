'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon





Tony Leon joins John Maytham to consider South Africa's history of the efforts of liberation movements to topple a government.

Former leader of the Democratic Alliance, Tony Leon recently penned a column on News24 titled 'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years. Will SA join the club in 2024?'

In the article, Leon writes: "Imagine you headed operations for a liberation army, seeking to overthrow an oppressive state and the cruel overlords who helmed it. What would you target, and which metrics would gauge your movement’s success in toppling the government which was your avowed enemy?"

Leon lists frequent electricity cuts, disruption of the water supply in major areas and possibly contamination, burning down symbolic government buildings and increasing incidents of serious assault and rape as some of the tactics.

He goes on to say that these tactics "were achieved not by the liberation army during the struggle but in the thirty years, accelerating in the past twelve months, after the struggle ended."

As South Africans continue to battle several problems, this year's election has been described as the most important since 1994 - especially for the ANC.

On whether this election will be the governing party's downfall, Leon says it all depends on how angry citizens are.

We simply don't know the gauge of disappointment and whether people are going to change their vote or not vote. Tony Leon, Former DA leader

The biggest variable will be are enough people fed up to go and cast a vote for someone else. Tony Leon, Former DA leader

The biggest single game changer here I think, I might be wrong, is the electricity blackouts. Everyone feels it, from all sectors and there's no sustainable plan for an immediate fix of that. It's the one issue, of several, the ANC can't blame on the apartheid past and people know that. Tony Leon, Former DA leader

