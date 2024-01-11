



JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 10 January 2024 are: Lotto: 09, 15, 17, 27, 31, 49 B: 35

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 07, 21, 22, 29, 39 B: 16

Lotto Plus 2: 05, 08, 14, 17, 18, 25 B: 04

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 10 January 2024