The world zeroes in on SA's genocide case against Israel at the ICJ





CAPE TOWN - The eyes of the world will be on South Africa on Thursday, as it appeals to the United Nations’ (UN) top court to consider whether Israel is committing genocide in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

More immediately, it’s asking the court to issue an order for Israel to stop its military operations in the area, and to allow more humanitarian aid to reach thousands of displaced Palestinians.

Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola is leading South Africa’s delegation to the Peace Palace in The Hague, where international law expert John Dugard is expected to take charge of government’s legal arguments.

The two-day hearing will be presided over by 15 permanent judges of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

They will be joined by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke for South Africa and former Israeli Supreme Court Justice Aharon Barak.

South Africa will argue that it’s obliged under the UN Convention on Genocide to prevent such acts from taking place.

But first, it will ask the court for an interim order to stop Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) law professor Mia Swart said she believes when compared to similar requests in matters against Bosnia and Myanmar, South Africa’s case had a reasonable prospect of success.

“There is a fair chance that the ICJ will, of course, order provisional measures in this case as well because the numbers are particularly stark. It has to be remembered that there are about 25,000 Palestinians killed by now.”

At Israel’s request, the court agreed to extend the public hearings from two to three hours on Thursday, and again on Friday when Israel will respond to South Africa’s arguments.

ANC THROWS WEIGHT BEHIND PALESTINE

The African National Congress (ANC) 1st deputy secretary Nomvula Mokonyane has expressed the party’s support of government’s efforts to bring about an immediate end to Israel’s onslaught of Palestine.

The ANC has consistently pledged solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Mokonyane said South Africa’s freedom is incomplete without the liberation of the middle eastern country.

“What concerns us is that women and children in Palestine are being killed without any accountability. What concerns us is that bodies such as government take a resolve to eliminate humanity and that’s why we support, and we’re looking with great interest, the developments on that side.”

More than 23,000 people, including children have been killed in the fresh conflict that was triggered by Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel in October 2023 - where more than 1,100 Israelis were killed and more than 200 taken hostage.

