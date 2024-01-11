Flooding, strong winds, lightning on the cards for Gauteng, FS & Mpumalanga
JOHANNESBURG - It's another day of wet weather for some parts of Gauteng, as heavy downpours are expected to continue in the province.
The South African Weather Service has issued a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng that might lead to flooding in some areas.
The province has been experiencing inclement weather since last week when a storm hit Johannesburg, leaving areas including parts of the inner city flooded.
Localised flooding, strong winds, and excessive lightning are just some of the conditions forecast by the weather service for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and parts of Free State on Thursday.
Rivers and dams are also expected to fill up following days of persistent rainfall.
In the same light, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has warned residents against performing baptism ceremonies at this time after two women were washed away by a flash flood during a ceremony on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, another Level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall has been issued for KwaZulu-Natal, which has been hardest hit by the latest heavy downpours.
This article first appeared on EWN : Flooding, strong winds, lightning on the cards for Gauteng, FS & Mpumalanga
