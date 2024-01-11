Streaming issues? Report here
Flooding, strong winds, lightning on the cards for Gauteng, FS & Mpumalanga

11 January 2024 7:08 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
South African Weather Service
Gauteng rain
Gauteng weather
south africa weather
Gauteng flooding

A Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng has been issued by the South African Weather Service, which could potentially lead to some areas being flooded.

JOHANNESBURG - It's another day of wet weather for some parts of Gauteng, as heavy downpours are expected to continue in the province.

The South African Weather Service has issued a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng that might lead to flooding in some areas.

The province has been experiencing inclement weather since last week when a storm hit Johannesburg, leaving areas including parts of the inner city flooded.

Localised flooding, strong winds, and excessive lightning are just some of the conditions forecast by the weather service for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and parts of Free State on Thursday.

Rivers and dams are also expected to fill up following days of persistent rainfall.

In the same light, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has warned residents against performing baptism ceremonies at this time after two women were washed away by a flash flood during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, another Level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall has been issued for KwaZulu-Natal, which has been hardest hit by the latest heavy downpours.


This article first appeared on EWN : Flooding, strong winds, lightning on the cards for Gauteng, FS & Mpumalanga




