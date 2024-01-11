What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] ‘University fee increases are unavoidable’ – Universities SA CEO Universities across South Africa are set to see increases in tuition and residence fees. 11 January 2024 3:07 PM
POPCRU claims nationalising traffic enforcement would improve service nationwide The Police & Prisons Civil Rights Union wants provisional traffic police departments to be reformed into one national department. 11 January 2024 2:08 PM
New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024 Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust. 11 January 2024 1:31 PM
View all Local
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel. 11 January 2024 11:57 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024. 10 January 2024 6:10 PM
View all Politics
SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it? The Electricity Minister says plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years don't meet SA's needs. Th... 10 January 2024 9:43 PM
China agrees to slash 'exorbitant' import tariffs on SA's unique rooibos It's a win for the rooibos industry - Bruce Whitfield interviews SA Rooibos Council chairperson Martin Bergh. 10 January 2024 9:15 PM
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment anal... 10 January 2024 7:44 PM
View all Business
Kodwa reaches out to Black Coffee online after 'severe travel accident' The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture made a post of X, formerly Twitter, wishing the DJ a speedy recovery. 11 January 2024 12:30 PM
The best countries to visit on the South African rand Travelling on the rand is not always doable, but there are a few affordable destinations you can visit with your South African sal... 11 January 2024 10:59 AM
PEP Lay-by Buddy lets you anonymously help those in need Good Samaritans have been making use of PEPs lay-by buddy system to pay for other’s goods. 11 January 2024 10:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test. 10 January 2024 9:49 AM
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the... 9 January 2024 5:12 PM
View all Sport
What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019. 11 January 2024 10:43 AM
'The Bear' actor Jeremy Allen White's HOT and STEAMY Calvin Klein ad goes viral 'The Bear' boy-next-door actor Jeremy Allen White takes centre stage in Calvin Klein's latest ad campaign. 11 January 2024 9:28 AM
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ rewrote the script of Hollywood superhero movies Letitia Wright played Shuri who became the new 'Black Panther'. 10 January 2024 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
SA kicks off oral arguments at ICJ to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza South Africa’s oral arguments form part of a bigger picture to declare the Israeli Defence Force’s relentless attacks on Gaza as a... 11 January 2024 1:28 PM
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel. 11 January 2024 11:57 AM
Why both Israel and Hezbollah are eager to avoid escalation to full-blown war Neither Israel nor Hezbollah would benefit if tit-for-tat attacks escalate into full-blown war. 11 January 2024 9:42 AM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas. 10 January 2024 9:15 AM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 10 January 2024 6:40 AM
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators. 9 January 2024 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza?

11 January 2024 8:51 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
International Court of Justice
Genocide Convention

South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza.

Written by Donald Rothwell: Professor of International Law, Australian National University.

South Africa has taken Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ, also known as the World Court) in The Hague claiming genocide has been committed against Palestinians during the Gaza conflict.

A charge of genocide before the court in the midst of a heated armed conflict is exceptional.

Likewise, the significance of South Africa’s claim against Israel has immense cultural, diplomatic, historical, and political significance. Israel has rejected South Africa’s claim and vowed to contest the case against it.

International court cases such as these typically run for many years before a final judgement is reached, however South Africa has also requested provisional measures – a form of international injunction – and preliminary hearings will take place in The Hague on January 11 and 12.

A decision on South Africa’s provisional measures request will most likely be made by the end of January with the potential to have a profound impact on Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Which laws are in question?

The 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention) was adopted following the 1940s holocaust by the Nazi regime, which resulted in the deaths of six million Jewish people.

The Genocide Convention was one of the most significant responses by the then fledgling United Nations to the holocaust. It was intended to clearly define genocide, prevent future genocides, and make nation states accountable for genocide.

There are a total of 153 parties to the Genocide Convention, including Israel and South Africa, and it is widely seen as one of the pillars of the United Nations human rights system.

States are accountable for genocide before the International Court of Justice, while individuals can be charged with the crime of genocide and placed on trial at the International Criminal Court.

Genocide is defined in the Convention as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group” and extends to:

  • killing members of the group, or causing serious bodily harm to members of the group

  • deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction

  • imposing measures to prevent births.

What is South Africa’s case about?

South Africa’s case against Israel under the Genocide Convention was commenced on December 29 2023 following lodgement of an 84-page application instituting the proceedings.

South Africa has brought the case by relying on the principle that as a party to the Genocide Convention, it has an obligation to enforce legal rights owed to all people that genocide not be allowed. The claim could have been commenced by any other party to the convention, however, South Africa has been raising concerns about genocide in Gaza since October 30.

The claim gives a historical context to Israel’s conduct in Palestine, recounts the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7, and details Israel’s subsequent Gaza military operations.

Particular attention is given to the actions and conduct of Israeli political and military leaders, especially their statements as to how Israel intended to respond to the Hamas attacks, and the extent and scale of Israel’s military operations and military objectives in Gaza.

South Africa then details Israel’s actual military conduct during the Gaza campaign and the consequences for Palestinian civilians. This conduct is linked directly back to acts of genocide as defined in the Genocide Convention.

South Africa’s court case takes two forms: a claim that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, and the urgent request for provisional measures (international legal speak for expediting the process).

South Africa has requested that the court order that Israel’s political and military leaders, and Israel’s military, immediately cease any activities that amount to an ongoing campaign of genocide against the Palestinian people.

South Africa will need to prove, both in law and in facts, that the case is admissible, that the World Court has jurisdiction to hear this claim, and that the application is urgent, requiring orders to prevent irreparable harm.

Importantly at this stage, South Africa does not need to conclusively prove genocide has taken place. That comes at the later phase, called the Merits phase. South Africa does, however, need to demonstrate that Palestinians face irreparable harm and that, on the facts, Israel’s conduct could be considered to be acts of genocide.

Israel will no doubt robustly resist any assertion genocide is occurring and argue its political and military leaders are acting consistently with international law in response to the threat posed by Hamas. Particular attention will probably be given to Israel’s right of self-defence following the October 7 attacks.

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com
Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

How do cases like these work?

The International Court of Justice has been thrust into the middle of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

However, it is not being asked to play the role of the United Nations Security Council and settle that dispute. The court’s role, as a United Nations organ, is purely to apply the Genocide Convention and international law.

It will, nevertheless, be acutely aware of the significance of its role, especially in the face of claims of an ongoing genocide. This has been reflected in how it has moved quickly to hear South Africa’s case.

There are two potential outcomes from South Africa’s provisional measures request.

The court may decline to order provisional measures. It may, for example, find it lacks jurisdiction and that South Africa’s case is inadmissible on technical legal grounds, or the facts do not support the claims made.

Or the court may uphold South Africa’s request and order provisional measures. Any provisional measures ruling against Israel would require a radical modification of Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The court cannot, however, enforce its decisions. In 2022, for example, Russia ignored an International Court of Justice provisional measures order following its invasion of Ukraine.

No matter what the court orders, Israel will retain its right of self-defence against Hamas.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

The Conversation


11 January 2024 8:51 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
International Court of Justice
Genocide Convention

More from World

South Africa's delegation take their seats in the International Court of Justice's Peace Palace in the genocide case agaist Israel on 11 January 2024. Picture: Supplied: @Min_JCS on X

SA kicks off oral arguments at ICJ to immediately stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza

11 January 2024 1:28 PM

South Africa’s oral arguments form part of a bigger picture to declare the Israeli Defence Force’s relentless attacks on Gaza as acts of genocide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© annashalam/123rf.com

Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ

11 January 2024 11:57 AM

Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hezbollah flag / Wikimedia Commons: Unknown author

Why both Israel and Hezbollah are eager to avoid escalation to full-blown war

11 January 2024 9:42 AM

Neither Israel nor Hezbollah would benefit if tit-for-tat attacks escalate into full-blown war.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone ‘winning’?

10 January 2024 11:34 AM

The conflict still has a long way to run and may be headed towards stalemate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protestors gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on 29 November 2023 to show solidarity with the people of Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Alpha Ramushwana

Expert sets out what to expect from South Africa’s genocide case against Israel

10 January 2024 10:54 AM

South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which started after the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist

10 January 2024 9:15 AM

Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©utah778/123rf.com

SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon

9 January 2024 11:25 AM

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

www.123rf.com/aliaksab

South Africa will win its case against Israel – human rights lawyer

8 January 2024 12:09 PM

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fotokostic/123rf.com

[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap

5 January 2024 1:46 PM

1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay: hosnysalah

Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo

5 January 2024 11:47 AM

Many displaced Palestinians have sought refuge at the Gaza Zoo, among emaciated animals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

© rattanakun/123rf.com

[LISTEN] ‘University fee increases are unavoidable’ – Universities SA CEO

11 January 2024 3:07 PM

Universities across South Africa are set to see increases in tuition and residence fees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A Cape Town traffic cop on duty. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

POPCRU claims nationalising traffic enforcement would improve service nationwide

11 January 2024 2:08 PM

The Police & Prisons Civil Rights Union wants provisional traffic police departments to be reformed into one national department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

New Year's wanderlust? Here are 5 hot spots for South Africans to visit in 2024

11 January 2024 1:31 PM

Click here if you're all about catching flights instead of feelings, or you just want to explore and unlock your inner wanderlust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane at the launch of the Build One South Africa political party on 24 September 2022. Picture: @BuildOneSA/Twitter

Maimane for president? ‘The country can't be run by thugs, racists or dictators’

11 January 2024 12:43 PM

Mmusi Maimane has taken to social media to announce that he is ready to be president of this country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© annashalam/123rf.com

Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ

11 January 2024 11:57 AM

Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The International Court of Justice, which has its seat in The Hague, is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. Picture: Supplied/International Court of Justice

SA has ‘strong case’ on protecting Gazans from Israeli military action: Expert

11 January 2024 11:47 AM

On Thursday, South Africa in its genocide case against Israel is expected to try and persuade the International Court of Justice to put in place provisional measures to protect the Palestinian people living in Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Flooding, strong winds, lightning on the cards for Gauteng, FS & Mpumalanga

11 January 2024 7:08 AM

A Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng has been issued by the South African Weather Service, which could potentially lead to some areas being flooded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

The world zeroes in on SA's genocide case against Israel at the ICJ

11 January 2024 6:59 AM

South Africa is set to appeal to the UN’s top court to issue an order for Israel to halt military operations in Gaza, and to allow for humanitarian aid to reach the thousands of Palestinians displaced by its war with Hamas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @sunshineseeds/123rf.com

SA needs 6 000km of power lines built in 3 years, but how will Eskom do it?

10 January 2024 9:43 PM

The Electricity Minister says plans to build 1,400km of new transmission lines over the next three years don't meet SA's needs. The National Energy Development Institute's Prof. Sampson Mamphweli explains how a model bringing in the private sector could achieve the required 6 000km.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Marek Uliasz/123rf.com

China agrees to slash 'exorbitant' import tariffs on SA's unique rooibos

10 January 2024 9:15 PM

It's a win for the rooibos industry - Bruce Whitfield interviews SA Rooibos Council chairperson Martin Bergh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Jacob Zuma chats with Cyril Ramaphosa on 16 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN

MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history

11 January 2024 6:43 AM

Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist

10 January 2024 9:15 AM

Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout

10 January 2024 6:40 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of the Canon PowerShot V10 from Facebook video

Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess

9 January 2024 9:22 PM

Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf.com

Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words

9 January 2024 7:42 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less', by the creators of media companies Axios and Politico.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pixabay.com, 2019

How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)

8 January 2024 6:45 AM

Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hohm Energy's 'Funny Festive Solar' ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!

21 December 2023 9:32 PM

The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Delegates at the ANC's 55th national elective conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again'

21 December 2023 7:31 AM

Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © gastas/123rf.com

Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people)

20 December 2023 7:55 AM

The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ photoman/123rf.com

"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"

14 December 2023 7:38 PM

Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in running a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The best countries to visit on the South African rand

Lifestyle

What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza?

World Local Opinion

Kodwa reaches out to Black Coffee online after 'severe travel accident'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ANC's Ramokgopa sees no need to account to ActionSA over Ezulweni settlement

11 January 2024 5:07 PM

Repairs to Lillian Ngoyi Street in Joburg expected to be completed by December

11 January 2024 4:53 PM

Woman accused of killing family member for insurance money a flight risk - State

11 January 2024 4:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA